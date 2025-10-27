The View's Live Audience Gives Passionate Response When Whoopi Goldberg Asks If They Approve of Donald Trump Running for Third Term: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg kicked off The View by polling their live audience. The first subject of the Hot Topics segment on the Monday, October 27, episode centered on Steve Bannon's recent declaration that Donald Trump will serve a third term as president despite that being against the 22nd Amendment.

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg asked the audience how they felt about the idea of Donald Trump running for a third term as president.

"'You know who' told us he was going to be a dictator on day one, and d--- if he isn’t a dictator. He got back into office, and his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, just added more fuel to the fire," the comedian explained, then playing a clip of Bannon's comments in which he insisted Trump will be the POTUS in 2028.

Whoopi Goldberg Polls the Live Audience

"So, just so we’re clear, you have nothing to say about any of this? Just understand that. Republicans have pretty much given him free rein up till now. Are they going to let this happen? Are y’all gonna let it happen?" she asked the crowd, to which they responded with a loud and passionate, "No." "Just asking," she quipped.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Makes Warning About Steve Bannon

Source: @theview/x Alyssa Farah Griffin warned people should take Steve Bannon's comments seriously.

Former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin warned that Bannon's ideas often come to fruition. "There’s certain people in Trump’s orbit who, when they tell you what they’re going to do, I really listen. And I would put Steve Bannon at the top of this list," the pregnant star confessed. "He’s somebody who has been one of the senior-most advisors to Trump since the first time that he ran. He predicted the events around January 6, the efforts to overturn the election. And I feel crazy, because I feel like a conspiracy theorist talking about this."

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin thinks the president is renovating the White House because he doesn't plan on leaving.

Sunny Hostin noted Trump's White House renovations signaled to her that he plans to stay in the Oval Office. "I actually have come to the conclusion that he is most definitely going to try to remain in power. Because remember that East Wing [will] take a long time to build," she said, referring to how he tore down the White House's East Wing to make space for a ballroom. "He is hooking up the White House because he doesn’t plan on leaving it."

"Well, I told y’all that years ago," Goldberg shared. "He said it. He said, ‘I want to be president for life.’ I heard him saying it. I watched his lips move, and I thought, ‘He means this.'" Sara Haines added that a recent poll showed "80 percent of Americans" didn't approve of a president being able to run for a third term.

What Did Steve Bannon Say?

Source: mega Steve Bannon said there are 'alternatives' to the 22nd Amendment prohibiting Trump from being president for a third term.