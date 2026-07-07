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Tension on 'The View' Explodes as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sunny Hostin Get Into Heated Argument: 'You're Misquoting Me'

photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sunny hostin
Source: @theview/youtube

Marjorie Taylor Greene clashes with 'The View' co-hosts.

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July 7 2026, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

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Though things went smoothly when Marjorie Taylor Greene made her first appearance on The View last year, the same couldn't be said when she was the guest on the Tuesday, July 7, installment of the talk show.

Tension exploded when the co-hosts discussed Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, who denied the sexual assault allegations against him.

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MTG Brings Drama to 'The View'

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Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to defend herself on the Tuesday, July 7, episode of 'The View.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to defend herself on the Tuesday, July 7, episode of 'The View.'

When asked for her opinion on the ordeal, Greene admitted she didn't know much about his politics but said, "I do know what establishment political hit jobs look like."

"When a woman is raped, it is extremely serious, and I stand behind women that are raped. I ended my political career on that, by the way. I wish women would come forward," the ex-Congresswoman continued, referring to how she stopped supporting Donald Trump over how he handled the Jeffrey Epstein files. "The most important thing a woman can do is come forward and report a rape, not report it years later when someone is running for office.”

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Photo of Sunny Hostin shamed the former Congresswoman for what she said in her since-deleted post.
Source: @theview/youtube

Sunny Hostin shamed the former Congresswoman for what she said in her since-deleted post.

After Sara Haines defended women waiting to report, noting many are too traumatized to do so, former prosecutor Sunny Hostin chimed in.

Hostin confronted Greene, noting how in a since-deleted X post, Greene "accused Platner’s accuser of doing ‘rape for politics.’"

"No, I didn’t accuse, I said women should report rape, because, you want to know why? We want to get these rapists off the street," MTG said.

"Early on in the tweet, and I’ll tell you, I’m a former s-- crimes prosecutor," Hostin said as she put her hand on Greene's shoulder, though the two began talking over each other.

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Sunny Hostin Asks for Her Phone

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Source: @theview/youtube

MTG claimed she was being 'misquoted.'

Greene said Hostin was "misquoting me" and encouraged the show to present her deleted tweet onscreen.

"Can somebody bring my phone out to me?" Hostin asked so she could read Greene's message word for word.

"It is the most under-reported crime in our country because women are not believed and because they’re defamed, and it’s very difficult for them to do it," Hostin passionately noted, to which MTG said in agreement, "Right."

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Photo of Sunny Hostin brought her phone out to read MTG's post word for word.
Source: @theview/youtube

Sunny Hostin brought her phone out to read MTG's post word for word.

"You also wrote that she’d had consensual s-- with him years ago," Hostin continued, to which Greene replied, "She was dating him."

"The fact that someone dated people or has had consensual s-- with them previously does not mean that they cannot be raped," the former lawyer stated. "Married women can be raped, s-- workers can be raped — and that is often, because I’ve handled some of those cases.”

"Sunny, you and I are in agreement here," the politician responded, to which Hostin sternly said, "Well, we’re not, because I want to know why you would post that and accuse her of rape for politics."

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Sunny Hostin Reads MTG's Original Post

Photo of After Marjorie Taylor Greene told Sunny Hostin they were in agreement, the former prosecutor replied, 'Well, no, we're not.'
Source: @theview/youtube

After Marjorie Taylor Greene told Sunny Hostin they were in agreement, the former prosecutor replied, 'Well, no, we're not.'

Green asked why they wouldn't show her social media post, to which producer Brian Teta came out to give Hostin her phone.

"Here we go. Your exact quote: ‘If you are raped or sexually assaulted, report it immediately. Don’t wait for years later until the man runs for office to go to news outlets to tell your story. If you have consensual s-- with him years ago, don’t turn it into rape for politics with conflicting stories," Hostin read aloud. "Is that correct?"

"No, those are three separate pieces, that’s not all..." Green said. "I posted that because I support women who have been raped or sexually assaulted, and I want them to have justice. Secondly, don’t wait until they’re running for office. We need to know early on."

"I'm saying the public needs to be warned, because rapists need to be convicted," Greene insisted.

"So it's the woman's fault [if they wait to report]?" Hostin asked, to which Greene shook her head, "Sunny, it's not the woman's fault. Not at all."

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