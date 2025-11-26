Joy Behar Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene 'The View’s New BFF' 3 Weeks After Politician's Chummy Appearance on the Talk Show
Nov. 26 2025, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
Joy Behar gave a shout-out to Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Wednesday, November 25, episode of The View a few weeks after her amicable appearance on the talk show.
"So, The View’s new BFF Marjorie Taylor Greene announced last Friday that she’s stepping down from Congress," the comedian quipped as she began the first Hot Topics segment, "and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy is warning his party that a lot of Republicans are planning to follow her out the door."
Greene appeared on the November 5 episode of the series — prior to her recent resignation announcement — to talk politics and her disappointment over how the Jeffrey Epstein files were being handled.
"They say you're now slamming Republicans — you're taking my job!" Behar joked with MTG during the first few minutes of the interview.
Majorie Taylor Greene Got Along With 'The View' Hosts
None of the women got into a tense debate with Greene, which sparked words of praise from the politician.
"I think that all of us right here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way," she said on the show. "And I think we need more of that in America. I really do."
"A lot of people wanted me to come on the show and say nasty things," acknowledged the Georgia native. "They wanted all of us to fight."
- Joy Behar Tells Marjorie Taylor Greene 'You're Taking My Job' as Politician Continues to 'Slam Republicans' on 'The View': Watch
- Joy Behar Invites Donald Trump on 'The View' as Co-Hosts Point Out Melania, Ivanka and More Family Members Have Been on the Show: Watch
- Revealed: Why Joy Behar Was Fired From 'The View' in 2013
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I didn’t want to do that today, because I believe that people with powerful voices, like myself and like you, and especially women to women, we need to pave a new path," she continued. "This country, our beautiful country, our red, white and blue flag, is just being ripped to shreds. And I think it takes women to have maturity to sew it back together."
MTG Announces Her Resignation
Greene announced her shocking resignation on Friday, November 21, via a social media video, admitting Donald Trump's attacks — which came after she somewhat turned on him — contributed to her decision.
"I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms," she spilled.
'It's All So Absurd and Completely Unserious'
"And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me," she stated. "It's all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better."