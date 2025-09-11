'The View' Stars Call Charlie Kirk's 'Beyond Devastating' Death 'Antithetical to Who We Are as Americans': Watch

Article continues below advertisement

'The View' Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Charlie Kirk's Death

Source: @theview/youtube Somber Whoopi Goldberg called Charlie Kirk's death 'beyond devastating.'

"Isn’t a fundamental part of being an American that we are able to express our opinions to each other without fear, without this kind of horror happening?" the actress questioned. "It seems to be something we have been seeing more and more of. It’s not even left or right, it’s just people being taken out because of their beliefs or their thoughts." Alyssa Farah Griffin, who once worked in Donald Trump's White House, noted she didn't know Kirk "well, but I've known him over the years."

Source: @theview/youtube Alyssa Farah Griffin think the activist's death will 'hit young Republicans really hard.'

"Regardless of your politics, we have got to get to a place in this country where we see people we disagree with not as our enemies but as fellow Americans with different viewpoints that we are willing to engage," she explained. Griffin described the late father-of-two as an "incredibly influential young activist on the right." "This is gonna hit young Republicans really hard because he made them feel like when they were the lone conservative voice on campus or they were one of the only Republicans, it was OK to speak up and say their viewpoints," she said. "That is a feeling that is going to be felt really deeply. I hope it doesn’t have a chilling effect, whether you’re left or you’re right, on your ability to speak your mind."

"I know the one thing we all agree about at this table, we all share our viewpoints and we should be able to do so without fear," Griffin added, to which Joy Behar replied, "That's our bread and butter. I agree with everything you said." Sunny Hostin was "heartbroken" for Kirk's wife, Erika Frantzve, and their two young children, calling the crime "antithetical to who we are as Americans. The First Amendment is the First Amendment for a reason. We should be able to voice whatever opinions that we have."

Source: mega Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking at an event for his organization Turning Point USA in Utah.

Sara Haines admitted that while she may not agree with the activist's viewpoints, what she did "deeply align" with was when he said, "When we stop talking, that's when things get bad." Behar recalled the "turbulent time" she lived through in the '60s, when many political figures were assassinated. "I’d like to be positive about it. I think we did get out of it. The country survived it. We got better," she expressed. "I think we will again. We’re having a traumatic period right now."

The Suspect Hasn't Been Caught

Source: @FBISaltLakeCity/X The FBI released photos of Kirk's suspected shooter.