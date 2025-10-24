'The View' Stars Think Prince Andrew Relinquishing His Titles Means 'the Fire Is Getting Hot' When It Comes to the Epstein List Being Released

Article continues below advertisement

The co-hosts of The View think the truth is about to be set free. On the Friday, October 24, episode of the ABC series, the ladies brought up Virginia Giuffre's post-humous memoir, in which the author (alongside co-writer Amy Wallace) wrote about being forced to sleep with Prince Andrew as a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's s-- trafficking scheme.

Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines Points Out the Timing of Prince Andrew's Announcement

Source: @theview/x Sara Haines thinks Prince Andrew gave up his titles because of what is said in his accuser Virginia Giuffre's book.

The TV star noted how just a few days before the Tuesday, October 21, release of the tome, Andrew gave up his Duke of York and HRH titles despite denying the allegations she made against him. "The accusations floating around, surrounding Epstein and Prince Andrew, I find this to mean that the fire must be getting hot because people are doing things," Sara Haines pointed out. "Like Prince Andrew just relinquished his royal his titles and his honors right before the book came out, knowing not maybe what’s in the book, but what could be in the book."

Article continues below advertisement

PRINCE ANDREW GIVES UP ROYAL TITLES AMID EPSTEIN ALLEGATIONS: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in as the co-author of late Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's memoir drops bombshell claims about the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/zqtA1IuSTL — The View (@TheView) October 24, 2025

"That was a big step, considering it has haunted the royal family for a long time," added in Sunny Hostin. "I think that says a lot about how the royal family is handling it and says a lot about how we aren’t handling it here in the United States."

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre's Co-Writer Claims There Is an Epstein List

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Giuffre claimed she was forced to sleep with Prince Andrew as a s-- trafficking victim of Jeffrey Epstein.

On the show, they played a clip of Wallace in a separate interview where she expressed, "The purpose of her book was never to write a list of names. The list of names exists. It exists in the FBI files, it exists in the Epstein files, as we now call them." (The "Epstein files" are rumored to include a list of high-profile individuals who took part in Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme.) "Her co-writer has said that she knows the names on the list," noted Ana Navarro. "The video you showed of those women having that press conference in Washington, they said they knew the names on that list. So listen, if [Donald] Trump isn't going to release it, if the Department of Justice isn't going to release it, then maybe these women should release it. And we should protect them if they do."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x Giuffre's co-writer, Amy Wallace, claimed the 'Epstein files' do exist.

"Ms. Wallace, the woman who wrote the book with her, also says that Virginia Giuffre was a huge Trump fan because she believed Trump would use his second term to release the Epstein files, validating her claim. But then he didn’t, but she never talked about Trump in any sense that he was involved in any of this," stated Joy Behar.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Still Won't Release the Files

Source: @theview/x The government has yet to release any more details about the Epstein files.