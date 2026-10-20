'The View' Stars Roll Their Eyes Over 'Excessive' Drama on 'DWTS' After Val Chmerkovskiy's Suspension

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Goldberg Questions the Back-and-Forth

Source: MEGA Goldberg didn't seem to like the attention the 'DWTS' situation got.

Goldberg wasted no time questioning why the disagreement had played out on social media instead of being addressed behind closed doors. "Why didn't he just call her?" the longtime moderator asked. "Why does everybody have to put everything on social media?" Goldberg continued, suggesting Chmerkovskiy could have reached out to Inaba directly to apologize or discuss the issue rather than airing their differences publicly. Hostin echoed Goldberg's sentiments, arguing that the situation had attracted unnecessary attention when it could have been resolved privately. “He could’ve just walked up to her into her dressing room and said, ‘Can I talk to you about the way you criticized my wife? I thought it was excessive,'" she shared.

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The 'DWTS' Judge 'Was a Lot'

Source: MEGA; @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE Hostin said the drama was 'excessive.'

Hostin also took issue with how Inaba delivered her criticism of Johnson during the live broadcast. The longtime DWTS judge pulled out a sheet of paper to explain why the lift violated the competition's rules, a move that Hostin felt was too much. The panelist described Inaba's approach as "a lot" while discussing how she addressed the dancing duo. The controversy gained further attention after a media outlet highlighted Chmerkovskiy's comment. Inaba later came across the TikTok video and shared the report on Instagram, writing, "So this is what we are doing now?" The post has since been deleted.

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Chmerkovskiy Apologizes After His Suspension

Source: MEGA Chmerkovskiy has been removed for the upcoming episode.

As the controversy continued to gain traction, Chmerkovskiy was suspended for one episode. The professional dancer addressed the situation in a now-deleted Instagram post, admitting he had made a mistake. "In a moment where my instinct was to defend my wife," he began. "I made a poor decision to reference a meme to 'keep my wife's name' out of the conversation, without stopping to think through what else that reference could imply, which was genuinely never my intention," he explained. "Carrie Ann certainly didn't deserve to get caught in the middle of my bad judgment, and I hate that she was." According to ABC News, the show's production company, BBC Studios, emphasized that the well-being of everyone involved in Dancing With the Stars was "non-negotiable" and deemed Chmerkovskiy's social media post inappropriate. Following his suspension, fellow professional dancer Alan Bersten stepped in to replace Chmerkovskiy, partnering with Johnson for the October 20 Dedication Night episode.

Navarro Announces Her Own 'DWTS' Boycott

Source: MEGA; @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE Navarro relfected on Rodriguez's elimination.