The View's Sunny Hostin Was 'Dismayed' by Sean 'Diddy' Combs Being Denied Bail After Split Verdict: 'I Think That's the Wrong Thing'

Sunny Hostin gave her somewhat surprising two cents on the outcome in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial during the Monday, July 7, episode of The View.

The TV star — who's also a lawyer — admitted she wasn't shocked by the verdict, in which the rapper was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty on racketeering or s-- trafficking.

However, she was surprised by the judge denying Combs bail until his October 3 sentencing.