The View's Sunny Hostin Was 'Dismayed' by Sean 'Diddy' Combs Being Denied Bail After Split Verdict: 'I Think That's the Wrong Thing'
Sunny Hostin gave her somewhat surprising two cents on the outcome in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial during the Monday, July 7, episode of The View.
The TV star — who's also a lawyer — admitted she wasn't shocked by the verdict, in which the rapper was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty on racketeering or s-- trafficking.
However, she was surprised by the judge denying Combs bail until his October 3 sentencing.
Sunny Hostin Thinks Diddy Should Have Been Let Out on Bail
"I am a little dismayed by the fact that the judge kept Sean Combs," Hostin spilled, noting the judge's reasoning was about proof of domestic violence that occurred after his September 2024 arrest but before his trial started in May 2025.
"I think that’s the wrong thing," she admitted. "It’s not a flight risk because all you have to do is sort of figure out how to keep that person here in the United States. You take away a person’s passport, very hefty bond, take away his plane."
'The View' Co-Host Wasn't Surprised by the Split Verdict
When it comes to his not guilty charges, Hostin noted she's "tried RICO cases... RICO was really meant for the mafia, where the organized criminal enterprise is very clear. This was not very clear."
"Yes, he ran Bad Boy Records and he had employees that kind of cleaned up hotel rooms and booked transportation, but they never really made it clear. It’s a very, very difficult statute to work with," Hostin explained, referring to how the music mogul used to hold sexual parties known as "freak offs."
When it comes to the second not guilty charge, the author said, "People have a difficult time in understanding when someone is being s-- trafficked … it’s hard for people because there was a long relationship with one of the victims." Hostin was referring to his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
"We’re talking about an 11-year relationship where someone is not saying no, never saying no, and actually actively agreeing to it and saying, ‘I really want to do this with you,'" Hostin continued of the text messages shown in court. "I think with eight men on the jury and four women, what man is going to find him guilty of that and understand that no is no and yes is yes, and sort of the blurred lines between them?"
"It’s a power dynamic and I don’t think the government did a good job at explaining domestic violence and how yes can mean no. They just didn’t," she stated.
The ladies wrapped up their chat with Ana Navarro slamming all of the "enablers" who "helped" the rapper hide his behavior for years.
"If I run into him in Miami, I’m going viral," she declared.