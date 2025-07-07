or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > The View
OK LogoNEWS

The View's Sunny Hostin Was 'Dismayed' by Sean 'Diddy' Combs Being Denied Bail After Split Verdict: 'I Think That's the Wrong Thing'

Composite photo of Sunny Hostin and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: @theview/x;mega

'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin shared her thoughts on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial

By:

July 7 2025, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin gave her somewhat surprising two cents on the outcome in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial during the Monday, July 7, episode of The View.

The TV star — who's also a lawyer — admitted she wasn't shocked by the verdict, in which the rapper was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty on racketeering or s-- trafficking.

However, she was surprised by the judge denying Combs bail until his October 3 sentencing.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Thinks Diddy Should Have Been Let Out on Bail

the view sunny hostin dismayed sean diddy combs denied bond
Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin thinks the judge was 'wrong' in denying Sean 'Diddy' Combs bail.

"I am a little dismayed by the fact that the judge kept Sean Combs," Hostin spilled, noting the judge's reasoning was about proof of domestic violence that occurred after his September 2024 arrest but before his trial started in May 2025.

"I think that’s the wrong thing," she admitted. "It’s not a flight risk because all you have to do is sort of figure out how to keep that person here in the United States. You take away a person’s passport, very hefty bond, take away his plane."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'The View' Co-Host Wasn't Surprised by the Split Verdict

the view sunny hostin dismayed sean diddy combs denied bail
Source: mega

Combs' team thinks he'll spend only about two years in jail for the charges.

When it comes to his not guilty charges, Hostin noted she's "tried RICO cases... RICO was really meant for the mafia, where the organized criminal enterprise is very clear. This was not very clear."

"Yes, he ran Bad Boy Records and he had employees that kind of cleaned up hotel rooms and booked transportation, but they never really made it clear. It’s a very, very difficult statute to work with," Hostin explained, referring to how the music mogul used to hold sexual parties known as "freak offs."

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

the view sean diddy combs
Source: mega

Hostin said the prosecutors didn't do a good job at 'explaining domestic violence.'

When it comes to the second not guilty charge, the author said, "People have a difficult time in understanding when someone is being s-- trafficked … it’s hard for people because there was a long relationship with one of the victims." Hostin was referring to his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

"We’re talking about an 11-year relationship where someone is not saying no, never saying no, and actually actively agreeing to it and saying, ‘I really want to do this with you,'" Hostin continued of the text messages shown in court. "I think with eight men on the jury and four women, what man is going to find him guilty of that and understand that no is no and yes is yes, and sort of the blurred lines between them?"

the view sunny hostin dismayed sean diddy combs denied bond
Source: @theview/x

Ana Navarro joked she'll 'go viral' if she ever runs into Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

"It’s a power dynamic and I don’t think the government did a good job at explaining domestic violence and how yes can mean no. They just didn’t," she stated.

The ladies wrapped up their chat with Ana Navarro slamming all of the "enablers" who "helped" the rapper hide his behavior for years.

"If I run into him in Miami, I’m going viral," she declared.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.