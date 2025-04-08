'This Is the Trump Slump': The View's Sunny Hostin Demands Donald Trump 'Not Be Let Off the Hook' for Wrecking the Economy
The ladies of The View didn't hold back when discussing the side effects Donald Trump's tariff plans have had on the U.S. economy.
During the Tuesday, April 8, episode of the talk show, Sunny Hostin noted how the president's actions have already taken a serious toll on her father's funds.
"I have two concerns, especially for the retirees like my dad, who worked his entire life, worked night shifts and finally was able to retire at a time when he… is still healthy and can actually enjoy himself. He’s lost 30 percent of his retirement," the co-host sadly revealed.
Hostin is also feeling the repercussions, spilling, "I’ve been putting away money since my kids were born to pay for their college education. I just lost 20 percent of that, and I have kids in college."
The TV star emphasized the tariffs "are hitting everyday Americans."
"This is Trump’s economy. We should call this ‘The Trump Slump.’ This is the Trump Slump," Hostin declared. "This is his deal. He needs to own this, and we should not let him off the hook anytime he says something like, ‘Well, it’s probably going to be good. I’m using it as a negotiation.'"
Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin sympathized with Hostin, spilling, "My heart really goes out to the retirees right now, who were really close to thinking they were going to be able to make it. They’ve saved their whole lives, and they may have lost as much as 30 percent of their portfolio."
On the Monday, April 7, episode, Griffin — who briefly worked as the White House director of strategic communications during Trump's first term — put a big chunk of the blame on the president's trade advisor Peter Navarro.
"I want to talk about one person who’s having an outsized influence on this trade war that has tanked the markets, cost people a lot of money in their retirement accounts already. And it’s an individual named Peter Navarro," the brunette beauty stated.
"Candidly, the smart economic advisors around Donald Trump in the first term would try to keep Peter Navarro out of meetings with Donald Trump. Because he so often lacked information, preparation, statistics; he would put wrong information in front of him," she revealed.
Griffin claimed that during Trump's first term, individuals like Mike Pence prevented Navarro from attending meetings, but now that Pence is gone, Navarro has become the businessman's right-hand man, resulting in him rocking "global markets and plummeting the wealth of this country."