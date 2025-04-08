'This Is the Trump Slump': The View's Sunny Hostin Demands Donald Trump 'Not Be Let Off the Hook' for Wrecking the Economy

During the Tuesday, April 8, episode of the talk show, Sunny Hostin noted how the president's actions have already taken a serious toll on her father's funds.

The ladies of The View didn't hold back when discussing the side effects Donald Trump 's tariff plans have had on the U.S. economy.

"I have two concerns, especially for the retirees like my dad, who worked his entire life, worked night shifts and finally was able to retire at a time when he… is still healthy and can actually enjoy himself. He’s lost 30 percent of his retirement," the co-host sadly revealed.

Hostin is also feeling the repercussions, spilling, "I’ve been putting away money since my kids were born to pay for their college education. I just lost 20 percent of that, and I have kids in college."

The TV star emphasized the tariffs "are hitting everyday Americans."