The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Donald Trump's Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Was 'Kept Out of Meetings' During President's First Term
As the former White House director of strategic communications, Alyssa Farah Griffin knows the ins and out of how Donald Trump operates — something she touched on during the Monday, April 7, episode of The View amid the trade war and a plummeting stock market.
"I want to talk about one person who’s having an outsized influence on this trade war that has tanked the markets, cost people a lot of money in their retirement accounts already. And it’s an individual named Peter Navarro," Griffin spilled to her co-hosts and the audience.
"I knew him in the first Trump term," she shared. "Candidly, the smart economic advisors around Donald Trump in the first term would try to keep Peter Navarro out of meetings with Donald Trump. Because he so often lacked information, preparation, statistics; he would put wrong information in front of him."
The brunette beauty explained that during Trump's first term in the Oval Office, people like Mike Pence were able to keep Navarro away from meetings, but now that Pence is out, Navarro was able to go in, resulting in him rocking "global markets and plummeting the wealth of this country."
Griffin noted Trump and Navarro's actions are "not a rich person’s problem."
"This is not just people with a lot of money in the stock market," she insisted. "This will hurt working-class Americans harder than anyone, the price of everything’s about to go through the roof."
As OK! reported, Trump's tariff plan has been widely criticized, with some reports claiming he's been referring to "fraudulent data."
According to one White House insider, the father-of-five no longer cares about how his actions are perceived or their effects on the country.
"He’s at the peak of just not giving a f--- anymore. Bad news stories? Doesn’t give a f---. He’s going to do what he’s going to do," the source stated to a news outlet. "He’s going to do what he promised to do on the campaign trail."
Meanwhile, Wilbur Ross, who served as commerce secretary during Trump’s first term, revealed that when it came to his cabinet for the second term, "In their recruiting process, they made sure it would only be people who were totally Trumpers, because in the first administration, there was a lot of trouble with people quitting, writing bad books, things like that. The people now have been confirmed as true Trumpers."
The POTUS recently dismissed a reporter who questioned his tariff plans.
When speaking from Air Force Once, Bloomberg’s Annmarie Hordern asked Trump if there was “pain in the market at some point you’re unwilling to tolerate?”
"I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something and we have such a horrible, we have been treated so badly, by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen,” he replied.
After talking with other journalists, Hordern tried to bring up the tariffs again, to which Trump asked her, “Who you with?”
"Another question please. She asks too many questions," he dissed of Hordern.