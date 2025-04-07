The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Donald Trump's Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Was 'Kept Out of Meetings' During President's First Term

As the former White House director of strategic communications, Alyssa Farah Griffin knows the ins and out of how Donald Trump operates — something she touched on during the Monday, April 7, episode of The View amid the trade war and a plummeting stock market.

"I want to talk about one person who’s having an outsized influence on this trade war that has tanked the markets, cost people a lot of money in their retirement accounts already. And it’s an individual named Peter Navarro," Griffin spilled to her co-hosts and the audience.

"I knew him in the first Trump term," she shared. "Candidly, the smart economic advisors around Donald Trump in the first term would try to keep Peter Navarro out of meetings with Donald Trump. Because he so often lacked information, preparation, statistics; he would put wrong information in front of him."