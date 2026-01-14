The View's Sunny Hostin Refuses to Believe Joe Rogan Is a 'Changed Person' Even Though He Condemned ICE Shooting

Article continues below advertisement

While some women of The View commended Donald Trump supporter Joe Rogan for shaming the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good, not all of the co-hosts were so quick to applaud him for surprisingly going against the president's administration, who claimed the officer acted in self-defense. On the Wednesday, January 14, episode of the talk show, Joy Behar declared "something is turning" in the country if "Joe Rogan is calling ICE 'Gestapo.'"

Joy Behar Believes 'Things Have Turned'

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar thinks Joe Rogan's surprising point of view proves 'things have turned' in America.

"Things have turned," she stated. "He's a very influential guy." Sunny Hostin countered that the popular podcast host was one of millions of Americans who sided with Trump's deportation plan. "I’m so disgusted at some of the things that we’ve been seeing over and over and over again," the former prosecutor expressed. "I think Joe Rogan got the country he voted for. He not only has 20 million followers and is extremely influential, [but] he endorsed Donald Trump in this last campaign... with that comes a lot of responsibility and I think he misused his platform."

Sunny Hostin Refuses to Praise Joe Rogan

Source: @joerogan/youtube The controversial podcaster felt the ICE agent was in the wrong for killing Renee Good.

"But let's not look at the past, let's just give him a little bit of credit," Behar reasoned, to which Hostin refused to do. "During that very same podcast, Joy, he said, ‘I see both perspectives. I see the perspectives of the people who say, 'hey, there was an illegal program moving people in here to get votes, moving people in here to get congressional seats, and we’ve got to change that,'" Hostin pointed out. "That is a conspiracy theory and that is not true."

'He Got What He Voted For'

JOE ROGAN BREAKS WITH TRUMP OVER ICE TACTICS: As more brutal ICE confrontations go viral in the wake of Renee Good's fatal shooting, 'The View' co-hosts react to some podcasters and those in conservative media speaking out. pic.twitter.com/woBBwpYeXu — The View (@TheView) January 14, 2026 Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin refused to believe that Joe Rogan is 'a changed person.'

"I don’t think I saw a changed person, but I think he got what he voted for," Hostin emphasized. "But you know what? They’re coming over slowly but surely, and the enemy of my enemy is my friend, in a certain way," the comedian replied.

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin said Rogan 'got what he voted for.'

Hostin still wasn't buying it, saying those who have turned sides should take some of the blame. "I think this election was such a serious election. We told people to read Project 2025, we told people what was gonna happen, Donald Trump told people he was gonna be a dictator, and no one listened," she stated.

Source: mega Joe Rogan called Renee Good's death 'a terrible tragedy.'