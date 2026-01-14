Controversial Joe Rogan Condemning Fatal ICE Shooting 'Is a Problem for Donald Trump,' Republican Politician Joe Borelli Claims
Jan. 14 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET
Are Americans turning on President Donald Trump?
Appearing on the Tuesday, January 13, edition of CNN’s NewsNight, former New York State Representative Joe Borelli explained his belief that Joe Rogan condemning an ICE agent for killing Renee Good signals a shift within the country.
Joe Borelli Is a 'Big Fan' of Joe Rogan
While Borelli disagreed with the podcast host's comments, he admitted he's a "big fan" of his.
"I listen all the time, and he is really emblematic of one of the most successful things Trump did in the campaign," he noted. "It was to engage podcasters and win a lot of people who listen to that type of forum."
Joe Rogan Is a 'Good Barometer of Where Trump Supporters Are'
"So when I hear him challenging something that I believe you know, my gut reaction to something, I actually listen to him. So I do think this is a problem for Trump because I think he is a very good barometer of where people stand," the politician explained. "Again, this instance, he might be factually wrong on, I think he is, but he is a good barometer of where a lot of Trump supporters are."
What Did Joe Rogan Say About Renee Good's Death?
Rogan addressed the "terrible tragedy" on the January 13 episode of his show.
"It's very ugly to watch someone shoot a U.S. citizen, especially a woman, in the face," he stated. "I'm not that guy. I don't know what he thought. And again, this is a guy who had almost been run over, but it just looked horrific to me."
"When people say it’s justifiable because the car hit him? It seemed like she was turning the car away," he admitted.
"You don't want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching up people, many of which turn out to be U.S. citizens that just don't have their papers on them," Rogan said. "Are we really gonna be the Gestapo, 'Where's your papers?' Is that what we've come to?"
As OK! reported, Good was shot dead in Minnesota on January 7. The country has been divided over the situation, as some feel he shot in self-defense, as they believe Good was trying to run over the agent. Others, like Rogan, said her tires were pointed away from the officer and didn't think he was in real danger.
The Podcaster Slammed Trump's Comments About Rob Reiner's Death
This is the second time in just a few weeks that Rogan has shamed Trump or his administration, as on the Christmas 2025 episode of his podcast, he called out the POTUS for the rude remarks he made about Rob Reiner's shocking death.
After Reiner's December 14 murder, Trump took to Truth Social and claimed he was a "tortured and struggling" director who died "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."
Rogan responded by stating, "The Rob Reiner thing is not funny. When you see it with no empathy, it’s hard to like. There’s no justification for what he did that makes any sense in a compassionate society. It’s no different than people that were celebrating when Charlie Kirk got shot. It’s the same kind of thing."