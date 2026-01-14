Controversial Joe Rogan Condemning Fatal ICE Shooting 'Is a Problem for Donald Trump,' Republican Politician Joe Borelli Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Are Americans turning on President Donald Trump? Appearing on the Tuesday, January 13, edition of CNN’s NewsNight, former New York State Representative Joe Borelli explained his belief that Joe Rogan condemning an ICE agent for killing Renee Good signals a shift within the country.

Joe Borelli Is a 'Big Fan' of Joe Rogan

Source: @joeborellinyc/instagram Politician Joe Borelli believes Joe Rogan disapproving of the fatal ICE shooting is a bad sign for Donald Trump.

While Borelli disagreed with the podcast host's comments, he admitted he's a "big fan" of his. "I listen all the time, and he is really emblematic of one of the most successful things Trump did in the campaign," he noted. "It was to engage podcasters and win a lot of people who listen to that type of forum."

Joe Rogan Is a 'Good Barometer of Where Trump Supporters Are'

Source: @joerogan/youtube Borellii said Rogan's views usually align with that of Trump supporters.

"So when I hear him challenging something that I believe you know, my gut reaction to something, I actually listen to him. So I do think this is a problem for Trump because I think he is a very good barometer of where people stand," the politician explained. "Again, this instance, he might be factually wrong on, I think he is, but he is a good barometer of where a lot of Trump supporters are."

What Did Joe Rogan Say About Renee Good's Death?

Source: mega Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, said Good was committing 'domestic terrorism' before the shooting.

Rogan addressed the "terrible tragedy" on the January 13 episode of his show. "It's very ugly to watch someone shoot a U.S. citizen, especially a woman, in the face," he stated. "I'm not that guy. I don't know what he thought. And again, this is a guy who had almost been run over, but it just looked horrific to me." "When people say it’s justifiable because the car hit him? It seemed like she was turning the car away," he admitted.

Source: @joerogan/youtube Rogan shamed the ongoing ICE raids in America.

"You don't want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching up people, many of which turn out to be U.S. citizens that just don't have their papers on them," Rogan said. "Are we really gonna be the Gestapo, 'Where's your papers?' Is that what we've come to?" As OK! reported, Good was shot dead in Minnesota on January 7. The country has been divided over the situation, as some feel he shot in self-defense, as they believe Good was trying to run over the agent. Others, like Rogan, said her tires were pointed away from the officer and didn't think he was in real danger.

The Podcaster Slammed Trump's Comments About Rob Reiner's Death

Source: mega The podcaster said Trump's comments about Rob Reiner's death were 'not funny.'