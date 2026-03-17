Politics Jon Stewart Loses It After Donald Trump Contradicts His Own Statements About the Iran War: Watch Source: MEGA;@TheDailySHow/YouTube Comedian Jon Stewart's scathing monologue mocked President Donald Trump's contradictory statements on the war in Iran. Lesley Abravanel March 17 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jon Stewart mocked President Donald Trump’s conflicting statements regarding the ongoing war with Iran, which has entered into its third week, on the Monday, March 16, episode of The Daily Show. Stewart introduced the panel members as "President Donald Trump, Donald J. Trump, D.J.T., and John Barron" (Trump's known pseudonym) to address confusion surrounding the conflict. “To clear up all the confusion about this war, I’ve assembled an expert panel to help explain what the war is actually about in a lucid and clear-cut way,” Stewart explained.

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Jon Stewart lanza critica de la forma de como el PEDO DEMENTE está enviando mensajes caóticos, estúpidos e incoherentes sobre la guerra con Irán, con la ayuda de... PEDO Donald Trump. De verdad que payaso. Y saber que mucha gente votó por esa escoria pic.twitter.com/9KRDHvkgu8 — ROMAROSA (@RobertoMTico) March 17, 2026 Source: @RobertoMTico/X

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'Is America at War?'

Source: @TheDailySHow/YouTube Jon Stewart mocked Donald Trump on his show.

When asked if the U.S. was at war, the clips showed Trump alternating between calling it an "excursion into something that had to be done” (although the POTUS actually meant an incursion) and later claiming, "We're winning the war by a lot.” “Let’s just start with the basics. There’s been some confusion over whether or not we’re even at war. Can you clarify for us if America is at war?” Stewart asked, joining late-night comedian Stephen Colbert in a similar line of questioning, noting that the administration wavers on whether to call the incursion an actual war. Stewart pointed out that Trump had no clear timeline for ending the conflict, playing a clip where the president stated the war would end 'when I feel it in my bones,' underscoring the ambiguity and lack of concrete planning.

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Source: @TheDailySHow/YouTube Jon Stewart swore while talking about the president.

Motherf----!” Stewart exclaimed. “So we’re there ’til we win, we’ve won, we haven’t won enough. I’m conf – I’m sorry, we’ve got Don from Palm Beach on the line. Sir, you said the war will end when we achieve our objectives, and they’re very clear, and we’ve won, but not won enough. Uh, sir, if you can, how will we know then when we’ve won enough?” He then played the clip of Trump saying he will know when he feels it in his bones. "All due respect to your bones, but should we really be giving them more responsibilities?” Stewart quipped. “Seems like they’ve got enough on their plate with the getting you up and down the stairs thing.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump attacked Iran in February.

"Alright, DJT, it's both a war and an excursion that will stop the war that it isn't,” he quipped. Stewart concluded the segment by showing the "panelists" falling asleep one by one as he spoke about the serious costs of war, mocking the president's propensity to doze off during important meetings.

Source: MEGA Jon Stewart previously made fun of Donald Trump's apparel while in the war room.