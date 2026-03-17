Jon Stewart Loses It After Donald Trump Contradicts His Own Statements About the Iran War: Watch
March 17 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET
Jon Stewart mocked President Donald Trump’s conflicting statements regarding the ongoing war with Iran, which has entered into its third week, on the Monday, March 16, episode of The Daily Show.
Stewart introduced the panel members as "President Donald Trump, Donald J. Trump, D.J.T., and John Barron" (Trump's known pseudonym) to address confusion surrounding the conflict.
“To clear up all the confusion about this war, I’ve assembled an expert panel to help explain what the war is actually about in a lucid and clear-cut way,” Stewart explained.
'Is America at War?'
When asked if the U.S. was at war, the clips showed Trump alternating between calling it an "excursion into something that had to be done” (although the POTUS actually meant an incursion) and later claiming, "We're winning the war by a lot.”
“Let’s just start with the basics. There’s been some confusion over whether or not we’re even at war. Can you clarify for us if America is at war?” Stewart asked, joining late-night comedian Stephen Colbert in a similar line of questioning, noting that the administration wavers on whether to call the incursion an actual war.
Stewart pointed out that Trump had no clear timeline for ending the conflict, playing a clip where the president stated the war would end 'when I feel it in my bones,' underscoring the ambiguity and lack of concrete planning.
Motherf----!” Stewart exclaimed. “So we’re there ’til we win, we’ve won, we haven’t won enough. I’m conf – I’m sorry, we’ve got Don from Palm Beach on the line. Sir, you said the war will end when we achieve our objectives, and they’re very clear, and we’ve won, but not won enough. Uh, sir, if you can, how will we know then when we’ve won enough?”
He then played the clip of Trump saying he will know when he feels it in his bones.
"All due respect to your bones, but should we really be giving them more responsibilities?” Stewart quipped. “Seems like they’ve got enough on their plate with the getting you up and down the stairs thing.”
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"Alright, DJT, it's both a war and an excursion that will stop the war that it isn't,” he quipped.
Stewart concluded the segment by showing the "panelists" falling asleep one by one as he spoke about the serious costs of war, mocking the president's propensity to doze off during important meetings.
The war, known by some as "Operation Epic Fury," which marks a major escalation in regional tensions, began on February 28, with joint U.S.-Israeli missile strikes targeting Iranian missile production and nuclear facilities.
Stewart previously criticized Trump for the manner of announcing the war, highlighting that doing so from a Mar-a-Lago ballroom at 2 a.m., while wearing a baseball cap, lacked the formality and seriousness expected for such an announcement from the White House.