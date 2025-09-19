'The View' Stars Tease Joy Behar for 'Showing Off' Her Chest on 'WWHL,' Claim She 'Wanted Attention': Watch
Sept. 19 2025, Published 3:14 p.m. ET
The Friday, September 19, episode of The View made Joy Behar blush!
One of the topics the ladies discussed was Martha Stewart's impressive barrage of "thirst traps" — a term the comedian didn't know. After they explained to her it's a sultry photo people share to attract attention, the co-hosts accused Behar of flaunting her body when she appeared on the September 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Joy Behar's Saucy Moment on 'WWHL'
When Behar shared possible Real Housewives taglines for herself on the Bravo series, she declared as her No. 1 choice, "Take a little time to enjoy this view!" while unbuttoning her sweater and pushing out her chest.
"That is not a thirst trap," the comic insisted back on The View, prompting Ana Navarro to liken the move to "soft p---."
"Why would you show the twins if you weren’t wanting attention?" quipped Sara Haines.
"Because it was a joke. I’m a comedian, hello!" Behar exclaimed.
"You also came on set the other day with your feet out," Sunny Hostin noted of going barefoot, to which Behar said, "You guys are ridiculous!"
Hostin then revealed Behar had a 4.07 out of 5 score on WikiFeet, a website that rates celebrities' feet.
The lawyer listed off her costars' scores as well, with Navarro getting a 4.38, Alyssa Farah Griffin scoring a 4.43, herself receiving a 4.46 and Haines clocking in at the highest with 4.83. Whoopi Goldberg doesn't appear on Friday episodes.
"I have the lowest one?" Behar asked of her score, to which Navarro brushed off her disappointment by joking, "Don't worry about it, these b------ are voting for themselves!"
"You know what, I've seen some of these hooves," the former Late Night Joy host joked.
'The View' Refrains From Talking About Jimmy Kimmel
The women noticeably once again skipped over discussing Jimmy Kimmel's show suspension after avoiding the topic the day prior. Many people believe they were prohibited from doing so since they're on the same channel as Kimmel's show — ABC.
Kimmel's late-night show was cut on Wednesday, September 17, after his comments about Charlie Kirk's murder and poking fun at Donald Trump.
After the news broke, FCC Chair Brendan Carr went on "The Scott Jennings Show" podcast to talk about other series that could be axed.
"When you look at these other TV shows, what’s interesting is the FCC does have a rule called the equal opportunity rule. But there’s an exception to that rule called the bona fide news exception, which means if you are a bona fide news program, you don’t have to abide by the equal opportunity rule," he explained.
Could 'The View' Be Canceled?
"And over the years, the FCC has developed a body of case law on that and has suggested that most of these late night shows, other than SNL, are bona fide news programs," Carr continued. "And potentially I would assume you can make the argument that The View is a bona fide news show, but I’m not so sure about that, and I think it’s worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether The View and some of the programs that you have still qualify as bona fide news programs and therefore exempt from the equal opportunity regime that Congress has put in place."