'The View' Stars Tease Joy Behar for 'Showing Off' Her Chest on 'WWHL,' Claim She 'Wanted Attention': Watch

The Friday, September 19, episode of The View made Joy Behar blush! One of the topics the ladies discussed was Martha Stewart's impressive barrage of "thirst traps" — a term the comedian didn't know. After they explained to her it's a sultry photo people share to attract attention, the co-hosts accused Behar of flaunting her body when she appeared on the September 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Joy Behar's Saucy Moment on 'WWHL'

Source: @theview/x 'The View' costars said Joy Behar 'wanted attention' when she flaunted her chest on 'WWHL.'

When Behar shared possible Real Housewives taglines for herself on the Bravo series, she declared as her No. 1 choice, "Take a little time to enjoy this view!" while unbuttoning her sweater and pushing out her chest. "That is not a thirst trap," the comic insisted back on The View, prompting Ana Navarro to liken the move to "soft p---."

Source: @theview/x;@wwhl/youtube 'Take a little time to enjoy this view!' the comedian exclaimed as she undid her cardigan on 'WWHL.'

"Why would you show the twins if you weren’t wanting attention?" quipped Sara Haines. "Because it was a joke. I’m a comedian, hello!" Behar exclaimed.

"You also came on set the other day with your feet out," Sunny Hostin noted of going barefoot, to which Behar said, "You guys are ridiculous!" Hostin then revealed Behar had a 4.07 out of 5 score on WikiFeet, a website that rates celebrities' feet. The lawyer listed off her costars' scores as well, with Navarro getting a 4.38, Alyssa Farah Griffin scoring a 4.43, herself receiving a 4.46 and Haines clocking in at the highest with 4.83. Whoopi Goldberg doesn't appear on Friday episodes.

Source: @theview/x Behar insisted her moment on the Bravo show was not a 'thirst trap.'

"I have the lowest one?" Behar asked of her score, to which Navarro brushed off her disappointment by joking, "Don't worry about it, these b------ are voting for themselves!" "You know what, I've seen some of these hooves," the former Late Night Joy host joked.

'The View' Refrains From Talking About Jimmy Kimmel

Source: abc 'The View' has avoided discussing Jimmy Kimmel's show suspension.

The women noticeably once again skipped over discussing Jimmy Kimmel's show suspension after avoiding the topic the day prior. Many people believe they were prohibited from doing so since they're on the same channel as Kimmel's show — ABC. Kimmel's late-night show was cut on Wednesday, September 17, after his comments about Charlie Kirk's murder and poking fun at Donald Trump. After the news broke, FCC Chair Brendan Carr went on "The Scott Jennings Show" podcast to talk about other series that could be axed. "When you look at these other TV shows, what’s interesting is the FCC does have a rule called the equal opportunity rule. But there’s an exception to that rule called the bona fide news exception, which means if you are a bona fide news program, you don’t have to abide by the equal opportunity rule," he explained.

Could 'The View' Be Canceled?

Source: abc FCC Chair Brendan Carr said 'it's worthwhile' to 'look into' 'The View.'