Single Martha Stewart, 84, Admits 'Lots of People' Have Slid Into Her DMs Over Her Thirst Trap Photos

Martha Stewart is proving age is just a number! On Wednesday, September 17, the lifestyle icon told Today With Jenna & Friends that her recent Instagram thirst traps have attracted a fair bit of attention.

Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends/Youtube Martha Stewart said 'lots of people' have slid into her DMs.

Jenna Bush Hager put the TV icon on the spot, asking, “Who [has] slid into your DMs?” after posting those sizzling photos. Without hesitation, Stewart replied, “Lots of people.” The 84-year-old was refreshingly honest, noting she’s “not dating anybody special” at the moment. “But I have lots of friends, and my friends keep me happy,” she shared with a laugh.

Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends/Youtube

Martha’s been treating her Instagram followers to a steady stream of her steamy shots since her first viral post in 2020, and she swears by one simple rule for social-media success. "Don't post ugly pictures of yourself — remember that," she shared.

Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends/Youtube Martha Stewart treats Instagram like a 'daily diary.'

She called the platform “a very fun vehicle” and treats it like “a daily diary of my own existence.”

Naturally, the photos have sparked chatter — including whispers that she’s had a facelift. While Stewart hasn’t publicly answered every rumor, she did sit down with dermatologist Dr. Dan Belkin on a 2024 episode of "The Martha Stewart Podcast" to explain what, if anything, she’s had done.

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram Martha Stewart said people are interested in her thirst trap photos.

“Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet,” she said. “So many comments are about my face lift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight.”

Dr. Belkin was candid about the treatments he’s performed, saying she’s had cheek filler and “muscle-relaxing injections in her neck and jawline.” He also mentioned noninvasive skin-tightening procedures.

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram Martha Stewart got candid about if she's had any plastic surgery.

“We’ve done a little bit of skin tightening on you. We've done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago. We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound based tightening device. And we've done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound based skin tightening that works," the medical expert said.

Stewart doesn’t obsess over aging, but she’s also honest about her goals. "I don't want to look my age at all. And that's why I really work hard at it," she admitted.