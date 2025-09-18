'The View' Fans Believe Co-Hosts Are 'Being Silenced' After They Fail to Mention Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspension: 'They Don’t Want to Get Canned Next'

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to 'The View' Ignoring Jimmy Kimmel Drama

Source: @theview/youtube 'The View' fans believe the hosts avoided discussing Jimmy Kimmel's show suspension out of fear their own series will be cut next.

Fans of the long-running show were upset with the omission, with many of them discussing it online. "This is a very sad moment at ABC and I really hope the women take a stand either on the podcast or in their personal capacities," one person wrote on a Reddit thread, while another penned, "I'm watching the whole show thinking, 'why aren't they talking about [Kimmel]?' and then I realized 'they're scared.' They're SCARED."

Source: abc 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was put on suspension starting Wednesday, September 17, due to the comedian's comments about Charlie Kirk's murder.

"Wow, I am legit in SHOCK. Whoopi and Joy should be standing up for their fellow comedian. The silence is shocking me," another person said, with an individual replying, "They 100 percent would but it's clear they're being silenced." "I don’t see this as shocking. They don’t want to get canned next for speaking against ABC," another Reddit user shared. "Free speech doesn’t exist when you work for an employer. ABC likely wouldn’t tolerate the ladies talking against them."

Source: abc Nexstar suspended the show, as they felt Kimmel's comments were 'offensive and insensitive.'

As OK! reported, it was announced on Wednesday, September 17, that Kimmel's show was being pulled. "Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show," the company stated. "Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets." Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar's broadcasting division, labeled Kimmel's words about Kirk's death "offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse."

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say?

The decision came after Kimmel's monologue on the September 15 episode of his show. "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid [suspect Tyler Robinson] who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel stated. "Many in MAGA-land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk."

Source: mega Kirk was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.