or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > The View
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

'The View' Fans Believe Co-Hosts Are 'Being Silenced' After They Fail to Mention Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspension: 'They Don’t Want to Get Canned Next'

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines on 'The View' and Jimmy Kimmel
Source: abc;mega

'The View' fans were upset that the co-hosts didn't mention Jimmy Kimmel's show suspension.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

While just about everyone in Hollywood is talking about Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show being put on an indefinite suspension due to his comments about Charlie Kirk's death, the latest episode of The View completely skipped over the drama.

On the Thursday, September 18, episode, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin made no mention of the situation, which unfolded less than one day beforehand.

The morning program airs on ABC, the same channel that pressed pause on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to 'The View' Ignoring Jimmy Kimmel Drama

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of 'The View' fans believe the hosts avoided discussing Jimmy Kimmel's show suspension out of fear their own series will be cut next.
Source: @theview/youtube

'The View' fans believe the hosts avoided discussing Jimmy Kimmel's show suspension out of fear their own series will be cut next.

Fans of the long-running show were upset with the omission, with many of them discussing it online.

"This is a very sad moment at ABC and I really hope the women take a stand either on the podcast or in their personal capacities," one person wrote on a Reddit thread, while another penned, "I'm watching the whole show thinking, 'why aren't they talking about [Kimmel]?' and then I realized 'they're scared.' They're SCARED."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was put on suspension starting Wednesday, September 17, due to the comedian's comments about Charlie Kirk's murder.
Source: abc

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was put on suspension starting Wednesday, September 17, due to the comedian's comments about Charlie Kirk's murder.

"Wow, I am legit in SHOCK. Whoopi and Joy should be standing up for their fellow comedian. The silence is shocking me," another person said, with an individual replying, "They 100 percent would but it's clear they're being silenced."

"I don’t see this as shocking. They don’t want to get canned next for speaking against ABC," another Reddit user shared. "Free speech doesn’t exist when you work for an employer. ABC likely wouldn’t tolerate the ladies talking against them."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Nexstar suspended the show, as they felt Kimmel's comments were 'offensive and insensitive.'
Source: abc

Nexstar suspended the show, as they felt Kimmel's comments were 'offensive and insensitive.'

As OK! reported, it was announced on Wednesday, September 17, that Kimmel's show was being pulled.

"Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show," the company stated. "Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."

Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar's broadcasting division, labeled Kimmel's words about Kirk's death "offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say?

The decision came after Kimmel's monologue on the September 15 episode of his show.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid [suspect Tyler Robinson] who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel stated. "Many in MAGA-land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kirk was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.
Source: mega

Kirk was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

The father-of-four also poked fun at the way President Donald Trump reacted when asked how he was doing after the tragedy, as after replying, "I think very good," he pointed to the nearby trucks to boast about White House renovations.

"He's at the fourth stage of grief, construction," Kimmel joked of the POTUS. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish."

Kirk, a right-wing activist, was fatally shot in the neck while on his speaking tour at Utah Valley University.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.