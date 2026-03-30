'The View' Guest Star Whitney Cummings Jokes Kash Patel 'Should Have CC'd Jeffrey Epstein' If He Didn't Want His Emails Leaked

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Whitney Cummings brought her signature sense of humor when she began her week-long stint as a guest co-host on The View. On the Monday, March 30, episode of the morning talk show, the costars discussed how FBI Director Kash Patel's email was hacked by a group linked to Iran. The drama made host Whoopi Goldberg ask her colleagues if they were "surprised things aren’t more secure, especially after Signal-gate."

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Whitney Cummings Jokes About Kash Patel's Hacked Emails

Source: @theview/x Whitney Cummings took aim at Kash Patel on the Monday, March 30, episode of 'The View.'

"I mean, if Kash wanted his emails not to get released, he should have just CC’ed Jeffrey Epstein on them," Cummings quipped, sparking laughter from the co-hosts and the live audience. "Correct," replied Sunny Hostin, while Goldberg added, "Well said, well said!"

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Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin feels Kash Patel is 'unqualified' for the job he has.

"I think it’s a little scary that the head of the FBI... someone that has worked in counterterrorism, has a Gmail account that’s able to be hacked," Hostin continued. "All people talked about was Hillary [Clinton] and them emails, Hillary’s emails. What about Kash’s emails?" "I feel more unsafe now, in terms of the way we are handling our information, than ever before," the attorney admitted. "We don't know which country actually hacked, but Iranian hackers are taking responsibility for it... but it was posted it on a Russian website."

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'He Is Unqualified'

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HACKERS BREACH KASH PATEL’S PERSONAL EMAILS, PHOTOS: Over the weekend, FBI Director Kash Patel's personal e-mails that predate his time in the role were allegedly hacked by an organization linked to Iran — 'The View' reacts. pic.twitter.com/q3MF1ANMQc — The View (@TheView) March 30, 2026 Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro called out the FBI director's 'incompetence and corruption.'

"This is dangerous," Hostin emphasized. "Of course we know that he is unqualified, but now he's making this country less safe." Ana Navarro confessed the hacking scandal isn't even her biggest gripe with Patel. "To tell you the truth, I'm a lot less concerned about his Gmail than I am about his incompetence and his corruption," she expressed. "And him flying all over the country on FBI planes so he could go watch his girlfriend sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner.'"

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Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin feels Kash Patel is making the country 'less safe.'

"It's actually amazing that the most embarrassing things we've seen are interviews he scheduled and wanted to go out," Cummings added of the leaked messages. Goldberg concluded, "I try not to give him very much thought. Because it's just too funny, it's too funny. And too sad, but incredibly funny."

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FBI Confirmed the Email Hacking

Source: mega A group linked to Iran took responsibility for hacking Kash Patel's emails.