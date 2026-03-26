Kash Patel's Country Singer Girlfriend Hits Back at Candace Owens' Claims She Is a Mossad Agent

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Alexis Wilkins, a country singer and the girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, has pushed back against accusations from far-right commentator Candace Owens and other MAGA influencers who have suggested she is an Israeli "Mossad honeypot" agent. Wilkins, who previously served as the Press Secretary for Arizona Republican Rep. Abraham Hamadeh, has characterized these claims as part of a "coordinated operation" by a "foreign-linked influence network" designed to create chaos in the Republican Party and undermine President Donald Trump's administration. Right-wing figures, including Owens, have scrutinized Wilkins, with some accusing her of being an Israeli intelligence agent aiming to manipulate the U.S. government. These accusations intensified after Owens claimed Israel was behind the assassination of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk.

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THREAD: (1/13) A foreign-linked influence network has been running coordinated operations against the Trump administration for 22 months. I know it's real because they ran one against me. I was targeted in something I knew was far from organic. This level of media is isolating,… — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) March 24, 2026 Source: @AlexisWilkins

Wilkins posted a 13-part thread on X on Tuesday, March 24, featuring charts and graphs, alleging a Russian-linked effort to divide Trump supporters using antisemitic conspiracy theories. “A moment of natural Republican unity is converted, within hours, into one of the most sustained fracture points of the year,” Wilkins wrote. Wilkins named Owens, former Trump adviser Michael Flynn and former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent as key people in this network.

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Source: MEGA;@alexiswilkins/instagram Kash Patel has faced backlash for mixing his professional and personal lives.

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Me and my so called “flynn network” hard at work 😂don’t lose your sense of humor folks, stuff getting deep. pic.twitter.com/mTsR7DcvbY — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) March 24, 2026 Source: @GenFlynn

Flynn responded to the accusations by posting a meme of two cats reading smartphones with the caption “Me and my so-called ‘Flynn network’ hard at work... don’t lose your sense of humor folks, stuff getting deep.” Kent just resigned from the administration over the U.S.-Israel war in Iran, saying he stepped down after it became clear that “we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.” Wilkins has previously filed lawsuits against right-wing influencers — including Kyle Seraphin, Sam Parker, and Elijah Schaffer — over allegations that she is a foreign spy.

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Candace Owens Bashes Kash Patel's Country Singer Girlfriend With Brutal Dig

Source: MEGA Candace Owens told Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins she 'sucks' at country music.

Owens dismissed Wilkins' 13-part thread as "completely and utterly false" and "objectively hilarious." She further mocked her by saying, "I would say 'stick to country music' but you kinda suck at that too.” The feud highlights deep divisions within the MAGA movement over the U.S.-Iran war and foreign influence. Wilkins has argued that "MAGA doesn't have an approval problem. It has an infiltration problem.”

Alexis Wilkins Faces Legal Setback in Multi-Million-Dollar Defamation Lawsuits

Source: @alexiswilkins/instagram Kash Patel frequently flies to visit his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins.