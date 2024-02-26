5 Theories About How Kevin Costner Will Be Written Out of 'Yellowstone'

Kelly Reilly's Beth and West Bentley's Jamie share a long history of a problematic relationship as siblings. Throughout the five seasons, the pair have exchanged tirades and sabotaged each other.

In his interview with EW, Bentley said his character's next move would be getting rid of his sister.

"When he says, 'It's over, Beth,' and she says, 'No, it's not,' that's his cue. 'Oh, you're gonna try and kill me now.' So my move has to be asking for help killing her. I don't know if he could do it with his own hands. He did kill his own [birth] father, but Beth is closer to him than his father," he said.

Bentley added, "You know, they have a close relationship. Part of the pain and hate between them comes from the loss of that wonderful relationship they had before."

Since Bentley killed his biological father to side with the Dutton family, the character might do the same to John, as he has been wanting to remove him from the office.