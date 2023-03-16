'Long Island Medium' Star Theresa Caputo Reveals How Her Spiritual Abilities Evolved Over The Years: 'My Gift Is Always Growing'

"Especially with live shows, I'm preparing behind stage, doing my meditation, and I'm thinking to myself, 'What could spirit have me say or do that is going to be unique or different?'" the reality star says. "Every single time, with every single reading, there is something jaw dropping that happens that I sit back and I'm like, 'This is crazy!'"

Dealing with people's fragile emotions on a daily basis may be exhausting, but Caputo knows it's her life long mission. "People might love what I do, but they might not want to connect with their loved ones. It's not easy receiving these messages because I think it's very different to be extremely spiritual, than to believe in an afterlife," the mom shared. "There's so many things that happen in people's lives. What I've learned is that a tragedy might happen or they lose a loved one and they lose all their faith."