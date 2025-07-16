or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
'Stranger Things'
ENTERTAINMENT

5 Things to Expect From the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Trailer: Inside the Final Chapter

Photo of 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Source: Netflix

Netflix released a new trailer for 'Stranger Things' Season 5, where the crew is set to face the dark forces of the Upside Down for one last explosive battle.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 7:09 p.m. ET

The end is near for Stranger Things.

Netflix released a new trailer for the highly anticipated fifth and final season, where the beloved crew is set to face the dark forces of the Upside Down for one last explosive battle.

What Happens in the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer?

image of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 picks up after Season 4’s dramatic events.
Source: Netflix

'Stranger Things' Season 5 picks up after Season 4’s dramatic events.

The Stranger Things Season 5 trailer teases high-stakes action as the story picks up in the wake of Season 4’s dramatic events.

Fan-favorites return — including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), Robin (Maya Hawke), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) — as they join forces to save Hawkins from being completely overrun by the Upside Down. Their mission has only grown more complicated as the government has stepped in to institute a military-mandated quarantine in an attempt to contain the dark force.

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Picks Up After Season 4 Aftermath

image of Eleven returns to fight the Upside Down in Season 5.
Source: Netflix

Eleven returns to fight the Upside Down in Season 5.

“Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding,” according to the official synopsis. “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party—standing together, one last time.”

MORE ON:
'Stranger Things'

5 Things to Expect From the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Trailer

image of Dustin (Matarazzo) continues to grieve the loss of Eddie Munson (Quinn), who sacrificed himself in 'Stranger Things' Season 4.
Source: Netflix

Dustin (Matarazzo) continues to grieve the loss of Eddie Munson (Quinn), who sacrificed himself in 'Stranger Things' Season 4.

Fans will find out what happened to Max (Sadie Sink) after falling into a coma following the aftermath of Season 4. Although the character’s fate is unknown, Lucas (McLaughlin) was seen crying next to her hospital bed in the Season 5 trailer.

The crew is set to get creative in their battle against the Upside Down. In a voiceover, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) declared that “the burn” was about to begin, suggesting the group plans to use fire in an attempt to destroy the dark dimension.

The trailer also hinted at possible major character deaths, with an emotional moment between parents Jonathan (Heaton) and Nancy (Dyer), and a touching scene where Steve (Keery) was seen embracing Mike (Wolfhard), Nancy’s younger brother, suggesting that not everyone may make it out alive.

New faces will also join the battle as Lucas’ younger sister, Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson), was seen jumping into action.

Meanwhile, Dustin (Matarazzo) continues to grieve the loss of Eddie Munson (Quinn), who sacrificed himself in Season 4.

When Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Premiere?

image of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 premieres in November 2025.
Source: Netflix

'Stranger Things' Season 5 premieres in November 2025.

Stranger Things Season 5 will air in three parts: Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on Christmas and the series finale on New Year's Eve.

