5 Things to Expect From the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Trailer: Inside the Final Chapter

Netflix released a new trailer for the highly anticipated fifth and final season, where the beloved crew is set to face the dark forces of the Upside Down for one last explosive battle.

Fan-favorites return — including Eleven ( Millie Bobby Brown ), Mike ( Finn Wolfhard ), Will ( Noah Schnapp ), Lucas ( Caleb McLaughlin ), Dustin ( Gaten Matarazzo ), Steve ( Joe Keery ), Robin ( Maya Hawke ), Nancy ( Natalia Dyer ), Jonathan ( Charlie Heaton ), Joyce ( Winona Ryder ) and Hopper ( David Harbour ) — as they join forces to save Hawkins from being completely overrun by the Upside Down. Their mission has only grown more complicated as the government has stepped in to institute a military-mandated quarantine in an attempt to contain the dark force.

The Stranger Things Season 5 trailer teases high-stakes action as the story picks up in the wake of Season 4’s dramatic events.

“Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding,” according to the official synopsis. “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party—standing together, one last time.”

Dustin (Matarazzo) continues to grieve the loss of Eddie Munson (Quinn), who sacrificed himself in 'Stranger Things' Season 4.

Fans will find out what happened to Max (Sadie Sink) after falling into a coma following the aftermath of Season 4. Although the character’s fate is unknown, Lucas (McLaughlin) was seen crying next to her hospital bed in the Season 5 trailer.

The crew is set to get creative in their battle against the Upside Down. In a voiceover, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) declared that “the burn” was about to begin, suggesting the group plans to use fire in an attempt to destroy the dark dimension.

The trailer also hinted at possible major character deaths, with an emotional moment between parents Jonathan (Heaton) and Nancy (Dyer), and a touching scene where Steve (Keery) was seen embracing Mike (Wolfhard), Nancy’s younger brother, suggesting that not everyone may make it out alive.

New faces will also join the battle as Lucas’ younger sister, Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson), was seen jumping into action.

