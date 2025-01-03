or
Demi Moore: 5 Things You Don't Know About 'The Substance' Actress

Demi Moore opened up about revisiting her past and being a woman of 'Substance.'

By:

Jan. 3 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET



'Nastassja Kinski Inspired Me to Act'

As a teen, Demi Moore would spend afternoons helping her neighbor — the then up-and-coming actress Nastassja Kinski — prepare for auditions.

"She had this sense of herself that I so wanted," said Moore, 61. "To me, she represented a sense of freedom that I couldn't even fathom. It was a sense of belonging."

Kinski is famous for her roles in To the Devil a Daughter, Cat People, The Hotel New Hampshire, The Moon in the Gutter, One from the Heart and Faraway, So Close!, among others.

She and Moore also became neighbors when the latter was still working as a model during her teenage years.

'This Is the Most Exciting Time of My Life'

"My children are grown. I have the most independence and autonomy to really redefine where I want to go," said Moore, who's getting Oscar buzz for her starring role in the horror film The Substance. "I'm excited."

The Substance received a 13-minute standing ovation at Cannes, leading Moore's fans to catch award-giving bodies' attention and highlight her award-worthy performance.

'I'm Obsessed With Dolls…'

"I love figurative art," said the actress, who has a collection of about 2,000 dolls. "And when I look at the little faces of things that I have, whether they're like little animals or little something or others…they remind you not to take your life too seriously and to remember the importance of play."

According to The New York Times, Moore "is the world's most high-profile doll collector" with a $2 million worth of collection.

'…But I'm Not Obsessed With Fashion'

"When I'm [at my home] in Idaho, it's generally overalls all day, every day. That's as much me as wearing a super-gorgeous red carpet gown or a chic designer outfit front row at fashion week," Moore admitted.

'I'm Ready For a 'St. Elmo's Fire' Sequel!'

"I have had a couple of sit-down meetings, and I think it would be great if we can come up with a story that holds up," Moore said of reprising her role from the 1985 classic. "My understanding is that so far everyone is pretty much open and onboard. We'll see, but, yes!"

