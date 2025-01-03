Demi Moore: 5 Things You Don't Know About 'The Substance' Actress

As a teen, Demi Moore would spend afternoons helping her neighbor — the then up-and-coming actress Nastassja Kinski — prepare for auditions.

"She had this sense of herself that I so wanted," said Moore, 61. "To me, she represented a sense of freedom that I couldn't even fathom. It was a sense of belonging."

Kinski is famous for her roles in To the Devil a Daughter, Cat People, The Hotel New Hampshire, The Moon in the Gutter, One from the Heart and Faraway, So Close!, among others.

She and Moore also became neighbors when the latter was still working as a model during her teenage years.