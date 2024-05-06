'So Iconic!': Demi Moore, 61, Rocks Stunning Floral-Print Gown Made of Wallpaper at 2024 Met Gala
Demi Moore rocked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala in a beautiful, floral-print dress designed by Harris Reed — and he worked with an unexpected medium!
The 61-year-old actress looked stunning in a black and pink gown constructed entirely out of wallpaper. She accessorized the unique look with Cartier High Jewelry.
"I had been wanting do something with Harris Reed for quite awhile, and being with Cartier along with this year’s theme it felt like a magical combination and collaboration," she gushed to a news outlet. "All I can say is it all fell into perfect alignment."
After making her entrance, the G.I. Jane actress the gorgeous outfit wasn't "heavy" at all.
Fans rushed to social media to praise Moore's look at the high-profile celebrity event.
"Oh this is so iconic! Demi Moore understood the assignment," one user penned, and another added, "Demi Moore eating everyone up so far."
"Cancel the show! Demi Moore gave me everything with this Harris Reed look," a third quipped.
A fourth simply dubbed her "best dressed" and a "class act."
- Demi Moore, 61, Shows Off Killer Bikini Body While on Tropical Vacation With Her Daughters: Photos
- Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Gushes Over 'Pure' Actor on His 69th Birthday Amid Dementia Battle: 'We Simply Adore Him'
- Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Welcomes 'Advice' From Demi Moore Amid Actor's Heartbreaking Dementia Battle: 'It Comes From a Place of Love'
This comes after OK! reported the seemingly ageless beauty is officially single — and not ready to mingle!
The mother-of-three — who shares — Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, with ex-husband Bruce Willis — called it quits with Swiss chef Daniel Humm in 2022.
"She’s not looking," a source spilled at the time. "She doesn’t need a man to be fulfilled."
However, Moore has been focused on her new journey at a grandmother to daughter Rumer's first child, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, who was born in April 2023.
"It’s been a joy for Demi to watch Rumer become a mom," the source shared. "Demi really feels like her life just keeps getting better and better."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Die Hard star has also taken to becoming a grandfather amid his ongoing dementia battle.
"Rumer knew when she was pregnant that this was a special time, not just for her, but for her dad, too," a separate insider revealed, noting Bruce "lit up when he held little Lou."
"It was such an emotional moment — so many feelings. Rumer was in tears," the insider continued. "There wasn’t a dry eye in the room. It was beautiful and bittersweet."
Moore spoke with Vogue about Cartier Jewelry.