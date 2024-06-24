Thomas Markle Claims Meghan Started 'Acting Entitled' When She Joined 'Suits': 'The Person She's Become Isn’t the Girl I Raised'
Thomas Markle is once again speaking out about his nonexistent relationship with daughter Meghan Markle.
In a new interview prior to his 80th birthday, the patriarch admitted he doesn't expect to hear from the actress on his special day since they haven't been on good terms since 2018, when he posed for paparazzi photos before the Sussexes' wedding.
"The person she’s become isn’t the girl I raised," the former Hollywood lighting director insisted. "She started to change when she lived in Canada filming Suits and was hanging out with the Soho House crowd. She began acting entitled. Things escalated after she met Harry."
"It upsets me that the Markle name is now associated with negativity. People talk about being ‘Markled’ when they get dumped for no reason. That saddens me," he added.
Thomas noted he's apologized for his past behavior multiple times, but that's done nothing to mend his rift with the mother-of-two, 42, who has never even introduced him to her and Prince Harry's two kids.
"The one thing I never imagined was Meghan turning against me at this point in my life," he confessed. "I thought she would always be there for me."
"I’ve never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won’t be in touch. I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage," he admitted. "I wish we could have worked this situation out. I was always ready and willing to do that."
Thomas noted that because of his family's health history, he "never expected to make it to 80."
"I’ve had a good life and I am proud of what I’ve accomplished," he added, "but everything has been overshadowed by what has happened in the last six years."
Elsewhere in his interview, Thomas compared himself to the Spare author's father, King Charles.
"I would love to speak to him because I am sure he has as many unanswered questions as I do," Thomas explained. "Neither of us deserves the treatment we’ve received. He is going through cancer treatment, and I’m not in the best of health."
While Harry, 39, is not on the best terms with the monarch, their relationship is significantly better than the one between Meghan and her dad. In fact, Harry went to visit Charles, 75, in the U.K. after his cancer diagnosis was announced.
However, the Duke of Sussexes stayed for just 24 hours before returning o America.
Daily Mail spoke with Thomas.