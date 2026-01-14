or
Tia Mowry Flaunts Her Curves in Steamy Lingerie Video: Watch

Photo of Tia Mowry
Source: MEGA; @tiamowry/Instagram

Former child star Tia Mowry wasn't shy about flaunting her curves in black lingerie, sharing the moment in a flirty video posted on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Tia Mowry is starting 2026 with a bang!

"Tia MF Mowry 😎🤎🔥," the actress, 47, captioned an Instagram Reel on Tuesday, January 13, which began with the former child star wearing a lacy, black lingerie dress.

Tia Mowry Exuded Confidence in a New Video

Source: @tiamowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry showed off her sultry side in a video posted on social media.

In the background, Megan thee Stallion's girl power anthem "Her" played as the Sister, Sister star transitioned into a look featuring an oversized men's jacket over a sultry mesh top and skinny jeans.

"I don't care if these b------ don't like me 'cause like, I'm pretty as f---," Mowry confidently lip-synced. "Just the other day / I heard a h-- say / Matter of fact what could a h-- say / With a face like this and a b---- this bad / What could a h-- say."

Source: @tiamowry/instagram
Fans Were Obsessed With Tia Mowry's Steamy Look

Source: MEGA

Tia Mowry's bold approach was a hit among fans.

Fans couldn't get enough of her confidence, flooding the comments with their praise.

"Purrrrrrt!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 EAT IT UP SIS!" one admirer wrote, while another added, "Tia mowry your eyes are so beautiful, this is a great video ❤️."

"Ugh she’s just really been in her bag since she left that man 🤭🩷," a third added, referencing her split from ex-husband Cory Hardrict.

Tia Mowry Divorced Cory Hardrict in 2023

Source: MEGA

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict announced their split in October 2022.

The sitcom actress and the Gran Torino star, 46, announced their split in October 2022 after nearly 14 years of marriage. The pair share two children, Cree and Cairo.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the Disney Channel alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

The exes, who married in 2008, finalized their divorce just five months later.

Tia Mowry Gave Divorce Advice in 2025

Source: MEGA

Tia Mowry hasn't held back from sharing what she learned from her marriage.

In June, the former child star shared rare insight on bouncing back from a broken marriage.

“I think I’d say: dive into doing the work,” Mowry advised in an Instagram Q&A with fans. “Really, truly focus on self-care. Focus on what makes you happy and what brings you joy. Build a tribe, a community of friends, a support system. Meditate. Try new hobbies. Read books on healing. Spend time with your kids if you have them, or just surround yourself with people who genuinely love and support you.”

