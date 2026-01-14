Tia Mowry Flaunts Her Curves in Steamy Lingerie Video: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Tia Mowry is starting 2026 with a bang! "Tia MF Mowry 😎🤎🔥," the actress, 47, captioned an Instagram Reel on Tuesday, January 13, which began with the former child star wearing a lacy, black lingerie dress.

Tia Mowry Exuded Confidence in a New Video

Source: @tiamowry/Instagram Tia Mowry showed off her sultry side in a video posted on social media.

In the background, Megan thee Stallion's girl power anthem "Her" played as the Sister, Sister star transitioned into a look featuring an oversized men's jacket over a sultry mesh top and skinny jeans. "I don't care if these b------ don't like me 'cause like, I'm pretty as f---," Mowry confidently lip-synced. "Just the other day / I heard a h-- say / Matter of fact what could a h-- say / With a face like this and a b---- this bad / What could a h-- say."

Fans Were Obsessed With Tia Mowry's Steamy Look

Source: MEGA Tia Mowry's bold approach was a hit among fans.

Fans couldn't get enough of her confidence, flooding the comments with their praise. "Purrrrrrt!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 EAT IT UP SIS!" one admirer wrote, while another added, "Tia mowry your eyes are so beautiful, this is a great video ❤️." "Ugh she’s just really been in her bag since she left that man 🤭🩷," a third added, referencing her split from ex-husband Cory Hardrict.

Tia Mowry Divorced Cory Hardrict in 2023

Source: MEGA Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict announced their split in October 2022.

The sitcom actress and the Gran Torino star, 46, announced their split in October 2022 after nearly 14 years of marriage. The pair share two children, Cree and Cairo. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the Disney Channel alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.” The exes, who married in 2008, finalized their divorce just five months later.

Tia Mowry Gave Divorce Advice in 2025

Source: MEGA Tia Mowry hasn't held back from sharing what she learned from her marriage.