Tia Mowry Dishes on 'Whirlwind Journey' of Recovering From Her and Cory Hardrict's Divorce
Tia Mowry got candid with her Instagram followers about her shocking split from Cory Hardrict.
On Wednesday, April 3, the star captioned a video essay “Resilience: the art of bouncing back, stronger than before ❤️,” where she reflected on navigating her divorce after 14 years of marriage.
"Recovering from a divorce feels like a whirlwind journey," the 45-year-old began alongside clips of herself enjoying life over the last few months. "I found out through the process that divorce isn't a place where we arrive, it's entering a new chapter in life with many nuances, and no one-size-fits-all handbook."
"One moment you're relieved, feeling like you've conquered something significant, then suddenly emotions hit you all over again," explained Mowry, who finalized her divorce from Hardrict in April 2023.
The mother-of-two — who shares son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with the actor — continued, "It's a side of divorce that isn't often discussed, especially when there are kids involved."
"You strive to be a role model, teaching them resilience and self-care. You try different things to soothe and release emotional buildup," she noted. "Exercise, journaling your thoughts, meditation, and seeking therapy to cope with the breakup and the dreams you had for the future."
The Twitches star concluded by assuring one day she’ll "be able to look back on this time with nothing but warmth and gratitude for the beautiful children brought into my life and the stronger version of myself that emerged from the experience."
The exes announced they would be breaking up in October 2022 before they settled six months later.
In June 2023, Mowry gave a glimpse into why she decided to end her marriage.
"I'm chasing my authentic self, my potential. That's where the magic happens: when you are living your truth," she said while speaking to Hello Beautiful. "That doesn’t mean that your truth is always going to be rainbows and Skittles. Joy and happiness is like a rollercoaster. What made me happy 10 years ago is different than what's making me happy now."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In March, Mowry and Hardrict had an unexpected run-in on the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards red carpet while speaking with reporters on the press line — however, the pair kept things cordial.
During the interaction, Mowry and Hardrict smiled wide and waved at each other before awkwardly hugging, which they both couldn’t help but acknowledge with a laugh.