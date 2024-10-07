Tia Mowry Reveals She Lost Her Virginity to Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict at 25 Years Old: 'I Wasn't Allowed to Date Until 18'

Tia Mowry lost her virginity to Cory Hardrict at age 25 as she wasn't 'allowed to date until 18.'

Tia Mowry , 46, opened up about her personal life in her new reality series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, and revealed intimate details about her relationship with ex-husband Cory Hardrict , 44.

In a candid confession, Mowry reflected on her upbringing and how it influenced her relationship choices.

“I wasn’t even allowed to date until I was 18 years old,” she revealed.