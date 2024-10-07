Tia Mowry Reveals She Lost Her Virginity to Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict at 25 Years Old: 'I Wasn't Allowed to Date Until 18'
Tia Mowry, 46, opened up about her personal life in her new reality series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, and revealed intimate details about her relationship with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, 44.
In a candid confession, Mowry reflected on her upbringing and how it influenced her relationship choices.
“I wasn’t even allowed to date until I was 18 years old,” she revealed.
“I met Cory when I turned 20 and I lost my virginity at 25. There, I said it! And then we got married! Boom!” she added.
The actress also mentioned that Hardrict was her first serious relationship.
Chatting with her close friend Essence Atkins, she admitted, “You know I’ve never dated. Cory was my first … everything!”
“That’s right, you haven’t. Right, I know!” Atkins replied.
Mowry and Hardrict were married for 14 years before they finalized their divorce in April 2023. The couple shares two children, Cree, 13, and Cairo, 6.
Mowry previously got candid about how the split took a toll on her and her kiddos.
“I found out through the process that divorce isn't a place where we arrive, it's entering a new chapter in life with many nuances, and no one-size-fits-all handbook," she said via Instagram in April.
At the Hollywood premiere of her new show on October 4, Mowry also talked about how she isn't afraid to be vulnerable with her children.
“As a mother, you kind of try to figure out if you should allow them to see your emotions, your ups and your downs,” she shared. “And I've made the choice to move from an authentic place, and allow [Cairo] to see that there are days when mommy is sad. And that's okay.”
Mowry is now embracing this new chapter of her life.
“My next act is all about growth,” she said. “All about just continuing to inspire. All about being in alignment with my thoughts and my behaviors. All about me. Moving forward, no longer looking behind. Just full of love and compassion toward myself.”