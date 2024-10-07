or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > tia mowry
OK LogoNEWS

Tia Mowry Reveals She Lost Her Virginity to Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict at 25 Years Old: 'I Wasn't Allowed to Date Until 18'

tia mowry divorce
Source: MEGA

Tia Mowry lost her virginity to Cory Hardrict at age 25 as she wasn't 'allowed to date until 18.'

By:

Oct. 7 2024, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tia Mowry, 46, opened up about her personal life in her new reality series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, and revealed intimate details about her relationship with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, 44.

Article continues below advertisement

In a candid confession, Mowry reflected on her upbringing and how it influenced her relationship choices.

“I wasn’t even allowed to date until I was 18 years old,” she revealed.

tia mowry and ex husband in
Source: MEGA

Tia Mowry shared that Cory Hardrict was her first serious relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

“I met Cory when I turned 20 and I lost my virginity at 25. There, I said it! And then we got married! Boom!” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress also mentioned that Hardrict was her first serious relationship.

Chatting with her close friend Essence Atkins, she admitted, “You know I’ve never dated. Cory was my first … everything!”

“That’s right, you haven’t. Right, I know!” Atkins replied.

Article continues below advertisement
tia mowry and ex husband
Source: MEGA

Tia Mowry shared in the premiere of her reality series that she lost her virginity to her ex-husband at 25 years old.

MORE ON:
tia mowry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mowry and Hardrict were married for 14 years before they finalized their divorce in April 2023. The couple shares two children, Cree, 13, and Cairo, 6.

Mowry previously got candid about how the split took a toll on her and her kiddos.

Article continues below advertisement

“I found out through the process that divorce isn't a place where we arrive, it's entering a new chapter in life with many nuances, and no one-size-fits-all handbook," she said via Instagram in April.

At the Hollywood premiere of her new show on October 4, Mowry also talked about how she isn't afraid to be vulnerable with her children.

Article continues below advertisement
tia mowry daughter
Source: MEGA

Tia Mowry allowed her daughter Cairo 'to see that there are days when mommy is sad.'

Article continues below advertisement

“As a mother, you kind of try to figure out if you should allow them to see your emotions, your ups and your downs,” she shared. “And I've made the choice to move from an authentic place, and allow [Cairo] to see that there are days when mommy is sad. And that's okay.”

Article continues below advertisement
tia mowry
Source: MEGA

Tia Mowry is embracing this new chapter of her life.

Mowry is now embracing this new chapter of her life.

“My next act is all about growth,” she said. “All about just continuing to inspire. All about being in alignment with my thoughts and my behaviors. All about me. Moving forward, no longer looking behind. Just full of love and compassion toward myself.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.