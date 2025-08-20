Tiffany Haddish Addresses 'Secret Baby' Rumors After Viral Jason Lee Photo
Tiffany Haddish is setting the record straight on rumors she welcomed a "secret baby" with her friend Jason Lee.
The Girls Trip star addressed speculation as she delivered her opening monologue while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, August 19.
Haddish was joined by Lee in the audience as they took the opportunity to officially confirm they were not the parents of the child the duo posted a photo with via Instagram earlier this month alongside the caption: "Cats out the bag ❤️."
Did Tiffany Haddish Have a Baby With Jason Lee?
"Now, for some reason, people saw this and thought I had a baby. Like, like there were articles about this everywhere," she said in reference to her and Lee's joint August 3 Instagram post of Haddish and the Hollywood Unlocked founder posing with a stroller and a young child.
The Night School actress joked: "Even my own relatives was asking if I had a secret baby, which is kind of insulting because they all are living in my house and blocking me from getting any d---."
Haddish then asked Lee to chime into the chat, as the camera panned to him sitting in the audience.
"The whole world has lost their mind over this beautiful baby," Lee acknowledged, as Haddish noted: "Yeah, we just took a picture with a baby and then that went crazy."
The podcaster attempted to clarify the reasoning behind the photo op, as Lee mentioned how he and Haddish were both former foster kids and had been "actually selected to choose a baby that wasn't ours."
He proceeded to emphasize the importance of adoption.
Tiffany Haddish Tells Jason Lee the 'Offer Is Still on the Table'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Continuing to feed into speculation, Haddish informed Lee that she "went ahead and made it our God baby," and would be interested in making one of their own.
"Jason, the offer is still on the table if you want to make a real baby," she suggested, though Lee comedically confirmed: "And I’m still gay."
The stand-up comedian circled back to shut down rumors once and for all, as she hilariously declared: "Just to be clear, I did not have a baby, but I am open to it. Wide open to it. I Even have a list of potential baby daddies."
Among potential suitors included — Running Point character Marcus Winfield, who is played by Toby Sandeman, New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton, as well as actors Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Pedro Pascal.
Tiffany Haddish Is Interested in Adoption
Haddish doesn't have any biological children of her own, though she has previously opened up about her interest in adopting a kid.
"I’m taking parenting classes now to adopt," she shared on E!'s Daily Pop in 2021. "I’m looking at, you know, 5 and up — really, like, 7. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."
"I don’t wanna pay nobody to carry my baby neither, 'cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff. And I already gave up — here goes something everybody don’t know, I’m gonna tell you: When I was 21, I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs," she confessed.
Haddish added: "So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere!"