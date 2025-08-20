NEWS Tiffany Haddish Addresses 'Secret Baby' Rumors After Viral Jason Lee Photo Source: MEGA Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee tricked fans into thinking they had a baby together earlier this month. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 20 2025, Updated 9:33 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany Haddish is setting the record straight on rumors she welcomed a "secret baby" with her friend Jason Lee. The Girls Trip star addressed speculation as she delivered her opening monologue while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, August 19. Haddish was joined by Lee in the audience as they took the opportunity to officially confirm they were not the parents of the child the duo posted a photo with via Instagram earlier this month alongside the caption: "Cats out the bag ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Did Tiffany Haddish Have a Baby With Jason Lee?

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Tiffany Haddish squashed speculation while guest hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

"Now, for some reason, people saw this and thought I had a baby. Like, like there were articles about this everywhere," she said in reference to her and Lee's joint August 3 Instagram post of Haddish and the Hollywood Unlocked founder posing with a stroller and a young child. The Night School actress joked: "Even my own relatives was asking if I had a secret baby, which is kind of insulting because they all are living in my house and blocking me from getting any d---."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Tiffany Haddish was joined by Jason Lee in the audience during her opening monologue.

Haddish then asked Lee to chime into the chat, as the camera panned to him sitting in the audience. "The whole world has lost their mind over this beautiful baby," Lee acknowledged, as Haddish noted: "Yeah, we just took a picture with a baby and then that went crazy." The podcaster attempted to clarify the reasoning behind the photo op, as Lee mentioned how he and Haddish were both former foster kids and had been "actually selected to choose a baby that wasn't ours." He proceeded to emphasize the importance of adoption.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany Haddish Tells Jason Lee the 'Offer Is Still on the Table'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Tiffany Haddish jokingly told Jason Lee she would still 'make a real baby' with him.

Continuing to feed into speculation, Haddish informed Lee that she "went ahead and made it our God baby," and would be interested in making one of their own. "Jason, the offer is still on the table if you want to make a real baby," she suggested, though Lee comedically confirmed: "And I’m still gay."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

The stand-up comedian circled back to shut down rumors once and for all, as she hilariously declared: "Just to be clear, I did not have a baby, but I am open to it. Wide open to it. I Even have a list of potential baby daddies." Among potential suitors included — Running Point character Marcus Winfield, who is played by Toby Sandeman, New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton, as well as actors Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Pedro Pascal.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany Haddish Is Interested in Adoption

Source: MEGA Tiffany Haddish previously expressed interest in adoption.