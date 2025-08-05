NEWS Tiffany Haddish Sparks Baby Rumors With Jason Lee: What's the Truth? Source: Mega Tiffany Haddish fueled rumors after sharing a photo with Jason Lee cradling a baby, leaving fans questioning if the pair welcomed a child together. OK! Staff Aug. 5 2025, Published 9:43 a.m. ET

Tiffany Haddish has people wondering if she's a mama. The actress and comedian uploaded a picture on Instagram featuring herself cradling a baby, with her friend and podcaster Jason Lee placing his hand on the stroller's handle. The duo captioned the post, "Cats out of the bag ❤️," igniting confusion among fans and peers alike. Actress Tasha Smith asked bluntly, "What does this mean?" while comedian Susie Sitcom chimed in with a playful suggestion: "Congratulations! 🥳 I got two teenagers you can have!"

Source: Mega The caption read: 'Cats out of the bag.'

While the image suggests a potential announcement, it seems unlikely that Haddish carried the baby herself, as she hasn't shown any signs of pregnancy in her recent social media posts over the past nine months. It's possible they adopted the child or could just be playing a prank on their followers.

Source: Mega Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee had discussed having a child together.

However, past comments from both Haddish and Lee lend credence to the idea of real baby plans. In January 2023, Lee, who hosts the "Hollywood Unlocked" podcast, shared that he and Haddish frequently discussed having a child together. "She's offered, and if she's serious — she's somebody that I love, we both were foster kids, I trust her," he said. "We've had the conversation of, 'Do you want to be involved? Not involved?'... and now we have to talk about co-parenting."

Source: Mega Representatives for both stars have yet to comment on the rumored baby news.

By the end of that year, the pair posed in festive outfits on Instagram, with Lee sweetly referring to Haddish as "my friend, my ride or die and my future baby mama." In a November 2024 episode of "Hollywood Unlocked," Haddish joined Lee to discuss their baby plans.

Source: Mega The viral post comes after the pair previously teased co-parenting plans in 2024.