Tiffany Haddish Sparks Baby Rumors With Jason Lee: What's the Truth?
Tiffany Haddish has people wondering if she's a mama.
The actress and comedian uploaded a picture on Instagram featuring herself cradling a baby, with her friend and podcaster Jason Lee placing his hand on the stroller's handle.
The duo captioned the post, "Cats out of the bag ❤️," igniting confusion among fans and peers alike.
Actress Tasha Smith asked bluntly, "What does this mean?" while comedian Susie Sitcom chimed in with a playful suggestion: "Congratulations! 🥳 I got two teenagers you can have!"
While the image suggests a potential announcement, it seems unlikely that Haddish carried the baby herself, as she hasn't shown any signs of pregnancy in her recent social media posts over the past nine months. It's possible they adopted the child or could just be playing a prank on their followers.
- OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Says She Will 'Livestream' the Birth of Her Child as She Addresses Pregnancy Rumors
- OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Scoffs at Pregnancy Claim After Showing Off Her Flat Tummy During Girls’ Night in L.A.
- Lindsay Lohan Is Thriving While Pregnant: See Photos of Her Growing Baby Bump
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, past comments from both Haddish and Lee lend credence to the idea of real baby plans. In January 2023, Lee, who hosts the "Hollywood Unlocked" podcast, shared that he and Haddish frequently discussed having a child together.
"She's offered, and if she's serious — she's somebody that I love, we both were foster kids, I trust her," he said. "We've had the conversation of, 'Do you want to be involved? Not involved?'... and now we have to talk about co-parenting."
By the end of that year, the pair posed in festive outfits on Instagram, with Lee sweetly referring to Haddish as "my friend, my ride or die and my future baby mama."
In a November 2024 episode of "Hollywood Unlocked," Haddish joined Lee to discuss their baby plans.
"You did promise me you would give me a kid. So let me ask you a question," Lee asked. "You said you would give me a kid. Are you serious about that?" Haddish confirmed, "Yeah," and the pair discussed the intricacies of co-parenting, highlighting her preference to "do it the old-fashioned way."
Haddish had earlier joked about adopting children during a 2022 trip to Eritrea, where she stated people were trying to give her kids.
In June, her comments in an interview with comedian Godfrey drew controversy when she claimed that women with "more than two baby daddies usually have a mental illness," asserting that "stem cells" could impact mental health. For that reason, she resolved to only "f--- with Black men born outside of America."