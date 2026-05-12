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Tiffany Haddish Makes Candid Confession About 'Fun' Date With 'Wealthy' 83-Year-Old as She Spills on Her Love Life: Watch

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Tiffany Haddish confessed to dating men between the ages of 35 and 83.

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May 12 2026, Updated 4:23 p.m. ET

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Tiffany Haddish has a large age range when it comes to dating.

During the Tuesday, May 12, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the comedian, 46, revealed she once went out with an 83-year-old man.

Host Sheinelle Jones admitted that everyone at Today is “infatuated” by her dating life.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Tiffany Haddish guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“We love you, and we want you to find your perfect person, even though you’ve already found yourself,” co-host Jenna Bush Hager exclaimed.

“I married me. I already am my perfect person,” Haddish insisted.

Bush Hager then asked whether the Girls Trip alum has a roster.

“I do go on a lot of dates. I do date a lot. From ages…the youngest one is, I believe, 35, and the oldest one is 83,” she dished. “Yes, I went on a date with an 83-year-old. That was fun. He was fun.”

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager couldn't believe how old the man Tiffany Haddish dated was.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager couldn't believe how old the man Tiffany Haddish dated was.

“Wait, 83?” Bush Hager asked, stunned.

“83,” Haddish confirmed. “Successful, wealthy…he’s funny. He’s knowledgeable. He taught me…I learned five things about investments. I learned about different herbs and stuff, and what certain people used to be like back in the 1900s.”

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Image of Tiffany Haddish also dated a 'pretty' 35-year-old.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Tiffany Haddish also dated a 'pretty' 35-year-old.

Jones, who lost husband Uche Ojeh last year, joked that she’s “so inspired” by Haddish’s boldness.

“35, what’s that like?” she pressed her.

“35, he’s just pretty. Not the smartest tool in the box, not the sharpest one, but d---, he’s beautiful. He’s fun to look at,” Haddish replied.

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Image of Tiffany Haddish previously confessed to having a crush on Toby Sandeman.
Source: MEGA

Tiffany Haddish previously confessed to having a crush on Toby Sandeman.

Jones praised the guest star for having a dating roster where “one person doesn’t have to check all the boxes.”

“Let me tell you something. I’m in an open marriage with myself. We like to look at beautiful men. We love beautiful men over here,” the Nobody’s Fool star gushed. “Sometimes, ugly men with beautiful minds…beautiful personalities.”

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Image of Tiffany Haddish said Toby Sandeman is 'just a friend' for now.
Source: MEGA

Tiffany Haddish said Toby Sandeman is 'just a friend' for now.

In April 2025, Haddish showed Bush Hager a picture of “beautiful” Toby Sandeman, who made a video for her to watch as she appeared on TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

In the clip, the actor said, “A little birdie told me that I’m your favorite character on Running Point. Always did think you had great taste. I’m in Ireland right now, but I wanted you to know that I will be tuning in and rooting for you. Now before I go, let’s take care of a little business. I think we need to get you on Running Point to play my wife. What are your thoughts?”

On Tuesday, Haddish gave an update on their connection.

“We be hanging out…he’s just a friend,” the actress said. “I would like to see him naked one day. If he wants to unveil what God gave him, I would love to see. I will be present. I will appreciate what God made. I will show appreciation.”

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