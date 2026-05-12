Tiffany Haddish Makes Candid Confession About 'Fun' Date With 'Wealthy' 83-Year-Old as She Spills on Her Love Life: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany Haddish has a large age range when it comes to dating. During the Tuesday, May 12, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the comedian, 46, revealed she once went out with an 83-year-old man. Host Sheinelle Jones admitted that everyone at Today is “infatuated” by her dating life.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Tiffany Haddish guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“We love you, and we want you to find your perfect person, even though you’ve already found yourself,” co-host Jenna Bush Hager exclaimed. “I married me. I already am my perfect person,” Haddish insisted. Bush Hager then asked whether the Girls Trip alum has a roster. “I do go on a lot of dates. I do date a lot. From ages…the youngest one is, I believe, 35, and the oldest one is 83,” she dished. “Yes, I went on a date with an 83-year-old. That was fun. He was fun.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager couldn't believe how old the man Tiffany Haddish dated was.

“Wait, 83?” Bush Hager asked, stunned. “83,” Haddish confirmed. “Successful, wealthy…he’s funny. He’s knowledgeable. He taught me…I learned five things about investments. I learned about different herbs and stuff, and what certain people used to be like back in the 1900s.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Tiffany Haddish also dated a 'pretty' 35-year-old.

Jones, who lost husband Uche Ojeh last year, joked that she’s “so inspired” by Haddish’s boldness. “35, what’s that like?” she pressed her. “35, he’s just pretty. Not the smartest tool in the box, not the sharpest one, but d---, he’s beautiful. He’s fun to look at,” Haddish replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tiffany Haddish previously confessed to having a crush on Toby Sandeman.

Jones praised the guest star for having a dating roster where “one person doesn’t have to check all the boxes.” “Let me tell you something. I’m in an open marriage with myself. We like to look at beautiful men. We love beautiful men over here,” the Nobody’s Fool star gushed. “Sometimes, ugly men with beautiful minds…beautiful personalities.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tiffany Haddish said Toby Sandeman is 'just a friend' for now.