Tiffany Haddish Savagely Shuts Down Ex Common's Claim That Their Breakup Was a 'Mutual Decision'

Declaring it "wasn't mutual" at all, Haddish recounted of their conversation to a news outlet: “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.'"

“And I was like, ‘OK. Like, you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?'” Haddish added, accusing Common of not inviting her to a series of events — including his own birthday celebration — before they ultimately went their separate ways.