Tiffany Haddish Savagely Shuts Down Ex Common's Claim That Their Breakup Was a 'Mutual Decision'
Tiffany Haddish didn't mince words when addressing her split from Common.
After the rapper claimed that their breakup was a "mutual decision," the comedian called him out for dumping her over the phone.
Declaring it "wasn't mutual" at all, Haddish recounted of their conversation to a news outlet: “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.'"
“And I was like, ‘OK. Like, you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?'” Haddish added, accusing Common of not inviting her to a series of events — including his own birthday celebration — before they ultimately went their separate ways.
Despite the exes' demise, Haddish gushed that she “felt safest out of all the relationships [she’s] ever had," during their romance that lasted from 2020-2021. She even dubbed their relationship “the healthiest [and] the funnest” of her life.
And now, in the new chapter of her life without Common, Haddish insisted she's still holding out hope that Mr. Right will come along, as she's ready for a “partner to experience [life] with.”
“But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long," the 43-year-old pointed out, "And [I'm] so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?”
Following news of their split in November 2021 — with the former flames first making headlines in May 2020 when they were seen attending Zoom parties together during the pandemic — Common addressed their breakup in December of that year.
“[We] came to the understanding that this is what’s gonna be best for us,” he said during an appearance on “Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee,” calling it a “mutual decision.”
Meanwhile, an insider at the time added of the reasoning behind their breakup: "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Haddish first confirmed their relationship in August 2020 during an interview with Steve-O on his podcast "Steve-O’s Wild Ride," saying: “I am in a relationship,” before spilling the tea on who her handsome hunk was. She explained at the time that she and Common were just friends at first, noting the relationship “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.”
However, they quickly bonded when they went on their first Bumble date in April 2020. “And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything and yeah, we’ve been f---ing,” she detailed.
The Washington Post spoke with Haddish about her breakup.