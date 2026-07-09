Tiffany Haddish Roasts Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair Crowd on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

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Tiffany Haddish didn’t need a long setup to hit President Donald Trump where it hurts. While guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 6, the comedian mocked the turnout at Trump’s Great American State Fair, the Freedom 250 event on the National Mall that the president had predicted would be “packed to the brim.” “Trump said the event was going to be, and I quote, ‘packed to the brim,’” Haddish said. “Well, let’s see how that worked out for him.”

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Footage of sparse attendance fueled the late-night segment.

The show then cut to footage of near-empty spaces and stalls at the fair, along with a Fox News clip describing the festivities as having thousands of people.

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The Crowd-Size Joke

Source: MEGA She compared the crowd to her own personal events.

The segment also featured one news anchor arguing that the images did not tell the whole story. “Sometimes the pictures really don’t tell the full story. because if you look behind us, you see, OK, there are a couple hundred people back there. But the truth is, when you make your way over here, and you’re in this lot, you’re in a wash of people.” Haddish answered with a personal comparison. “I’ma be honest with y’all. I’ma be honest with y’all. There was more people at my bat mitzvah,” she said. “I’ma be real honest with you. There was more people at my DUI trial,” she added, drawing cheers from the audience.

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Why the Punchline Worked

Source: MEGA The comedian's jokes reflected modern political comedy.

“Tiffany Haddish using a guest-host monologue to needle the turnout at a Trump event is late-night doing what late-night has always done: turning a news item into a shareable joke,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “It is visual, easy to grasp, and taps a debate the audience already knows.” The fair had already drawn attention for problems beyond the turnout. The event was affected by rainy weather, power cuts, a dysfunctional Ferris wheel and artists distancing themselves from the celebration after it turned more political than patriotic.

Donald Trump Declares Success

Source: MEGA Donald Trump defended the event as a major success.