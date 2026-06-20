Everything to Know About Donald Trump's Freedom 250 Concert Chaos — Including Who Dropped Out and the New Headliner

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What Happened to Freedom 250's Great American State Fair?

Source: MEGA The Great American State Fair will reportedly feature more than 150 exhibits.

The Great American Freedom 250 concert series ran into trouble after numerous artists pulled out of the lineup. In a since-deleted post on Freedom 250's official website, the organization behind the Great American State Fair announced the musical lineup for the multi-day festival. However, six out of nine performers withdrew weeks before the scheduled celebration. The repercussions of the artists' withdrawals prompted Freedom 250 to reject claims that its Great American State Fair is partisan and defend the National Mall event. "The Great American State Fair is a celebration of all Americans, and Freedom 250 remains fully committed to delivering a once-in-a-lifetime experience that brings every corner of this country together on the National Mall," Freedom 250 spokeswoman Rachel Reisner said in a statement. "We respect the rights of any artist to make their own decisions, and our doors remain open to any performer who wants to be part of honoring 250 years of American freedom, culture, and unity." According to the White House, the Trump administration created the "new public-private partnership" to achieve the "ambitious vision" of "engaging all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across the country to celebrate" the 250 years of American Independence on July 4.

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Which Performers Have Dropped Out of Donald Trump's Freedom 250 Concert?

Source: MEGA The performers reportedly ditched the event due to assassination fears, per an insider.

Six of the nine originally announced musicians — Morris Day and The Time, Young MC, C+C Music Factory, The Commodores, Bret Michaels, Martina McBride and Milli Vanilli's Fabrice Morvan — canceled their appearances just days after the lineup was unveiled. "Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of," Michaels shared on Instagram. "Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable." Meanwhile, Day clarified his band "will not be performing" at the Great American State Fair, adding, "It's A No For Me😎." Young MC, C+C Music Factory, The Commadores, McBride and Morvan also issued separate statements, revealing they had initially been told there was no political entanglement associated with the event. "When this opportunity was originally presented to my team, it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life," the former Poison frontman said.

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Will Vanilla Ice Still Perform at the Freedom 250 Festival?

Source: MEGA Vanilla Ice broke his silence following the concert fallout.

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Although most of the musical acts exited the event, representatives for Vanilla Ice told ABC News the rapper still plans to perform at the concert series. "Vanilla Ice is contracted and will perform at the Great American Fair at the National Mall on Friday, June 26. He is proud to help celebrate America's 250th Anniversary," they said. "Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate USA's Birthday and our Freedom!" The "Ice Ice Baby" hitmaker also expressed to Fox News host Laura Ingraham he does not know whether the POTUS still expects him to join the U.S. 250th celebrations. "I hope so," he said. "I don't even know. I'm here marinating. But I'm honored even to be invited to this. And I'll be there no matter what. But I'm just saying, this is going to be an epic birthday for our country. I'm honored. And it's going to be a lot of fun. Put your fanny pack on. Let's go back to the '9-s for a minute and get your dance moves, and let's get cheesy with it. Neon colors come out, go, ninja, go." "I don't know if it's still going, but either way, I'm going, man," he continued.

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Who Will Perform at Freedom 250 Rally?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump proposed a 'wild rally' instead.

In a statement after the artist exodus, Freedom 250 spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez announced President Donald Trump "will personally kick off this historic celebration" at a previously unscheduled "opening ceremony" for the 16-day fair on the National Mall. The president confirmed the major shake-up on Truth Social, noting he doesn't want "so-called 'Artists' that get paid far too much money, who aren't happy." "I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN. So, by copy of this TRUTH, I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, DC, same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!" he continued. He addressed the changes in the concert series in another post, which read, "We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain." Supporting the headliner is Lee Greenwood, who will reportedly perform at the Freedom 250 rally. Trump said Christopher Macchio, the U.S. Army Band, Armed Forces Choir, U.S. Marine Band and Joint Armed Forces Chorus will also take the stage before his headlining speech.

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When and Where Will the Event Take Place?

Source: MEGA The event will mark the opening day on June 24.