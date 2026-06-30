Great American State Fair Opens to Sparse Crowds, Power Problems and Artist Fallout

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The Great American State Fair was meant to turn the National Mall into a centerpiece of America 250 spectacle. Instead, its opening days became a messy blend of crowd-size arguments, melted ice cream, generator problems and a shrinking entertainment lineup. President Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that 45,000 people attended his June 25 rally, calling it “packed to the brim.” But footage and on-the-ground reports described a thinner scene that reportedly dwindled further before Trump finished speaking.

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The Crowd Fight

Source: MEGA The president claimed that 45,000 people attended the Freedom 250 rally.

Trump insisted the audience stayed until the end because “they loved hearing about a truly successful America,” and used the moment to promote his July 4 “Tribute to America” rally on the National Mall. “Your favorite president will be speaking, so please show up,” Trump told the crowd. “Because if we have two empty seats, you know what’s gonna happen? The fake news is gonna say, he didn’t fill out the arena.” The State Fair’s official opening day brought more problems. Fox 5 DC reporter Homa Bash posted that the food hall lost power and the ice cream had melted. Reporter Ben Brasch posted that lights kept shutting off and powering back up in one food tent, and that the daytime crowd was light. CityCast DC reporter Kaela Cote-Stemmermann posted that the Ferris wheel was not working for at least part of the day because of generator issues and engine overheating.

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Food hall at Great American State Fair has lost power - they have food but tell me all their ice cream has melted 😭 pic.twitter.com/5sQXOEvUVl — Homa Bash (@HomaBashNews) June 25, 2026 Source: @HomaBashNews/X

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The Artist Problem

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Source: MEGA Vanilla Ice was the only performer from the original lineup who did not cancel.

The event’s entertainment troubles have drawn their own attention, with Vanilla Ice left as the only musical performance after a string of cancelations tied to the fair’s association with the Trump administration. “It is about contracts, credibility, and career calculus. And right now all three are working against the event,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

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Source: MEGA The Great American State Fair reportedly faced mounting issues.

“Most artist agreements include morality clauses, event association provisions, and sponsor approval requirements. When an event's sponsor list, lineup, or public controversy creates a conflict with those provisions, the contract itself can become the exit,” Philip said. “A well-represented artist does not need to say I disagree with this politically. Their lawyers find the clause that lets them leave without saying anything at all.”

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The Viral Risk

Source: MEGA Organizers faced criticism during the opening events.