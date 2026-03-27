Tiger Woods Arrested for DUI: Jailed Golfer Refuses Drug Test After High-Speed Rollover Car Crash in Florida

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Tiger Woods has been arrested and charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after being involved in a terrifying rollover collision in Jupiter Island, Fla. In a press conference on Friday, March 27, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek confirmed Woods, 50, had been taken into police custody after authorities determined he was impaired while driving the Land Rover involved in a high-speed car crash hours earlier. "Just before 2 p.m. today the Jupiter Island Police Department received a call about a rollover crash about two and a half miles from where we are," the sheriff explained. "The Jupiter Island Police Department responded out there and found a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover which was rolled over on the driver’s door."

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Tiger Woods Was Driving at 'High Speeds' Before Crash, DUI Arrest

Source: Associated Press/YouTube Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek addressed the media in a news conference shortly after Tiger Woods' crash.

"The investigation started and initially right off the top it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired," Budensiek revealed before identifying Woods as the individual suspected to be under the influence. The sheriff said his department's investigation found that a "pressure cleaner truck was northbound on South Beach Road and was pulling kind of to turn into a driveway" when the "driver of that vehicle looked in his mirror and saw a dark colored Land Rover overtaking him at high speeds." While the driver of the pickup truck "saw him coming," Budensiek noted there "was no shoulder for this pressure cleaner gentleman to get off the road," causing Woods' vehicle to "clip the back end of the trailer and roll on the driver's door."

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Tiger Woods Refused Urinalysis Test at Jail After DUI Arrest

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods crawled out of the passenger side of his car after it collided with a trailer.

The driver of the Land Rover was "able to crawl out of the passenger side of the car and was identified to be Mr. Tiger Woods," the sheriff confirmed. "Our DUI investigators came to the scene here and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment." "He did explain the injuries and the surgeries he had and we did take that into account," Budensiek admitted of Woods' history of medical issues. While police "really weren’t suspicious of alcohol," with Woods blowing a 0.00 into his breathalyzer test, the sheriff added, "But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused."

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Tiger Woods Was 'Cooperative' With Police 'But Not Trying to Incriminate Himself'

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods refused to take a urinalysis test after he was arrested for a DUI.

Budensiek said no one involved in the crash was injured. "He was cooperative but he was not trying to incriminate himself," the sheriff mentioned of Woods' behavior after the crash. Budensiek pointed out "there is a Florida state statute that requires us to keep people incarcerated for at least eight hours post-DUI arrest." "He's in our jail he will be there for at least eight hours and then he'll be released on bond if he posts bond," the officer explained of Woods.

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods must be held for eight hours in jail before he can be released on bond.