Tiger Woods Comments On Passing Tampon To Justin Thomas After Backlash: 'It Was Just Friends Having Fun'

"Yeah, it was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn't turned out that way," Woods said. "If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun."

"As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I'm sorry," Woods, who said he and Thomas frequently play practical jokes on one another during rounds, said. "It was not intended to be that way. It was just we play pranks on one another all the time and virally I think this did not come across that way, but between us it was — it's different."