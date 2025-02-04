Tiger Woods' Mom Kultida Dead, Golfer Says She Was 'His Biggest Fan' and 'Greatest Supporter'

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable," the golf star, 49, wrote on social media on Tuesday, February 4. "She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren , Sam and Charlie . Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

Of course, people were quick to share their condolences with the athlete.

One person wrote, "Sorry for your loss. You inspired a generation of golfers of all colors, and she inspired you. Therefore, we all will feel this with you," while another said, "So sorry to hear this."

A third person added, "I am so sorry for the loss of someone who is irreplaceable! You and your family is in our hearts and prayers! May you find the strength in love and family at this time!" while a fourth user said, "Always sad to lose a parent!"