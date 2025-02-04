Tiger Woods' Mom Kultida Dead, Golfer Says She Was 'His Biggest Fan' and 'Greatest Supporter'
Tiger Woods revealed his mom, Kutilda Woods, has passed away in a sad post.
"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable," the golf star, 49, wrote on social media on Tuesday, February 4. "She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."
Of course, people were quick to share their condolences with the athlete.
One person wrote, "Sorry for your loss. You inspired a generation of golfers of all colors, and she inspired you. Therefore, we all will feel this with you," while another said, "So sorry to hear this."
A third person added, "I am so sorry for the loss of someone who is irreplaceable! You and your family is in our hearts and prayers! May you find the strength in love and family at this time!" while a fourth user said, "Always sad to lose a parent!"
Kultida was recently seen with her grandkids and Tiger at his ceremony into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022.
Tiger previously praised his mother during a 2017 interview with USA Today.
“My dad was always the person who would plant seeds and give me encouragement but also would say things that would fester inside me that wouldn’t come to fruition for a while,” Tiger said. “He was very worldly and deep in his thinking. My mom was the enforcer. My dad may have been in the Special Forces, but I was never afraid of him. My mom’s still here and I’m still deathly afraid of her. She’s a very tough, tough old lady, very demanding. She was the hand, she was the one, I love her so much, but she was tough."
“There was zero negotiation," he declared.