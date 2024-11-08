Best Parents by Par! Tiger Woods and Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Display United Front at Son Charlie's Golf Tournament

Putter late than never! Tiger Woods and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, seem to have their co-parenting skills down to a science.

More than a decade after divorcing in 2010 amid the famed golfer's cheating scandal, Woods and Nordegren joined forces to support their 15-year-old son, Charlie, at the Class 1A Region 4 tournament in Miami, Fla., on Monday, November 4.