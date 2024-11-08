Best Parents by Par! Tiger Woods and Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Display United Front at Son Charlie's Golf Tournament
Putter late than never! Tiger Woods and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, seem to have their co-parenting skills down to a science.
More than a decade after divorcing in 2010 amid the famed golfer's cheating scandal, Woods and Nordegren joined forces to support their 15-year-old son, Charlie, at the Class 1A Region 4 tournament in Miami, Fla., on Monday, November 4.
While supporting his teenage son and the Benjamin School boys golf team — who advanced to the state championships — Woods, 48, was dressed in a polo shirt, navy shorts, a white baseball hat and sunglasses, with a black sleeve reportedly visible on his right leg, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Meanwhile, Nordegren, 44, donned a Tampa Bay Buccaneers T-shirt and accessorized with a white sun hat.
Per the outlet, the former spouses appeared comfortable around one another and even opted to ride in the same golf cart throughout the tournament.
Nordegren and Woods engaged in various conversations as the day went on — specifically drawing attention for their chatter at the course's twelfth hole.
Woods seemed to keep to himself for the most part while watching Charlie — who finished sixth in the competition. Nordegren was first to congratulate her son after his final putt.
While the exes appear amiable now, their split was far from peaceful, as it came in the midst of Woods' infidelity scandal in 2010, the same year Nordegren filed for divorce after marrying the professional golfer during a Barbados ceremony in 2004.
She has since moved on and is "living her sweetest dream" with retired NFL tight end Jordan Cameron, whom she shares kids Zeta, Freya and Arthur with. She's additionally a proud stepmom to Cameron's son Tristan, whom he welcomed during a previous relationship.
Nordegren and Woods are also parents to their 17-year-old daughter, Sam.
A source previously dished on the former flames' co-parenting relationship in 2018, revealing to People that Woods and Nordegren were "friends now" and putting the drama behind them.
"Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well," the insider explained. "Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever."
"He never says things like, ‘Oh, my ex is being unreasonable.’ On the contrary, he talks about her in glowing terms," the confidante confessed. "They’re closer now than they were when they were married. The kids love them both.”
Woods similarly described his relationship with Nordegren during a 2015 interview with TIME, admitting his ex-wife is "one of my best friends."
"We’re able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids. I wish I would have known that back then," he mentioned.
