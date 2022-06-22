OK Magazine
Tiger Woods Supports Son At A Junior Golf Event As His Leg Injury Is Revealed

tiger pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 22 2022, Published 7:18 p.m. ET

Tiger Woods was spotted cheering on his son, Charlie, at a junior golf event over the weekend — but fans zeroed in on his gruesome leg injury.

"Look at Tiger Woods’ right leg in this recent photo - incredible that he can play at all, much less competitively. @willbardwell @AlanShipnuck @firepitstories," the caption read.

Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the snap. One person wrote, "No sleeve. That is a positive sign. He’s had a sleeve on that right leg every time he’s been photographed," while another added, "Leg looks much better than what I expected, tbh."

Woods is currently recovering from a leg injury after he got into a major car accident in 2021. He recently shared that he would not be participating in the U.S. Open.

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!" he tweeted.

tiger
Source: Pavel Anisimov
screen shot at pm
Source: mega
Woods has not had it easy over the past few years: from his infamous split with golf club-wielding ex-wife Elin Nordegren over allegations of infidelity, to nearly dying in a car accident, he has proved that he's never giving up.

"I've gotten a lot stronger," Woods recently told reporters.

Last month, he returned to the competition at the Masters Tournament — his first event since the devastating accident.

"We went back to work on Tuesday [after the Masters]. Monday was awful. I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day. So, we went right back after it," the dad-of-two shared. "We started ramping up a week or so ago, played a little bit more golf, and it was good. Everything is better."

screen shot at pm
Source: mega
