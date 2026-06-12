Awkward! Tim Allen Tells Jimmy Kimmel He 'Hates' Thoughtful Birthday Gift From Comedian: Watch
June 12 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
Toy Story actor Tim Allen made things awkward after Jimmy Kimmel presented him with an early birthday present.
The soon-to-be 73-year-old appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, June 11, just two days before his birthday, with the host asking him if he was a "birthday guy."
"I'm not a surprise guy, I don't like surprises," Allen confessed, before Kimmel presented him with a gift.
During the show, Kimmel handed Allen a coffee table book about tanks wrapped in birthday paper. Allen had previously expressed his interest in owning a "real tank."
Allen referred to Jay Leno, who he said "got a tank from the President of Syria."
"As I recall, you're not allowed to have a tank because it would crush up the sidewalk and the street," Kimmel said.
"I couldn’t get you a tank because I don’t know the President of Syria like Jay Leno does," Kimmel added as Allen unwrapped his present.
According to Page Six, it was actually the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, who gifted Leno a tank of his own.
Why Tim Allen 'Hates' His Gift
"I've got to be honest with you. I hate these books," Allen quickly confessed after opening up the book full of tanks.
Though Allen did tell Kimmel he appreciated his gesture, noting it was "the thought that counts." The actor added that he is far too busy to leisurely peruse all of the coffee table books that have been given to him over the years.
"I just don't have the time to go 'ah look at that,'" he said, as he feigned flipping through his new book.
Kimmel offered to throw the gift away, but Allen stopped him.
"Actually, it's got some in there that I've never seen before," he joked.
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'Toy Story 5'
Kimmel also recommended Allen purchase a tank of his own to trump Leno's impressive vehicle collection.
"You know what you should do is get a bigger tank than him and go in and take all of his stuff from him," Kimmel said.
Allen appeared on the show to promote Toy Story 5, which he stars in alongside Tom Hanks, Greta Lee and Joan Cusack.
The film hits theaters on June 19.
'Shifting Gears'
Allen's sitcom Shifting Gears was recently renewed for its third season. He spoke out about his age gap with his on-screen wife, 54-year-old Jenna Elfman, with US Weekly.
"The age difference is not much different than my wife and I," he said. Allen has been married to 59-year old Jane Hajduck since 2006.
Allen and Hajuduck share 17-year-old daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick. He is also father to Katherine Allen, 37, whom he shares with ex-wife Laura Deibel.
"It gets creepy for me at a certain age [and] we’re right at that border," he added. "If Jenna didn’t look so d--- nice, then our age gap is not that much. I just let my hair go natural and she just looks — especially on camera — quite young."