or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Spencer Pratt’s L.A. Mayor Loss as MAGA Claims Fraud

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Spencer Pratt.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Spencer Pratt’s mayoral loss.

Profile Image

June 11 2026, Published 9:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Spencer Pratt’s mayoral campaign did not make it to the runoff, but it did make it to late night.

After The Hills alum and Trump-backed candidate slipped into third place in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, Jimmy Kimmel used the result to mock both Pratt’s political pivot and the conservative claims of election fraud that followed.

Article continues below advertisement

Reality TV Meets City Hall

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Spencer Pratt fell short of reaching the runoff election.
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt fell short of reaching the runoff election.

Pratt, 42, ran as an Independent in the crowded race, leaning heavily on online ads, high-profile interviews and frustration over the city’s response to the 2025 Palisades fire, which destroyed his family’s home. He campaigned on public safety, fire recovery and homelessness, including a proposal to move all of L.A.’s homeless people to Seattle.

Trump praised Pratt as “a big MAGA person,” but Pratt tried to keep some distance from national politics.

It was not enough. Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and progressive Democrat Nithya Raman advanced to the November runoff after Raman moved ahead of Pratt as mail-in ballots were counted.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Finds the Punchline

Image of Jimmy Kimmel turned the loss into a late-night punchline.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel turned the loss into a late-night punchline.

“L.A. City Council Member Nithya Raman moved ahead of Spencer Pratt,” Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “and is now the likely candidate to face Karen Bass, the incumbent, in the November runoff.”

Then came the obvious joke:

“I guess those crystals didn’t work after all!” Kimmel said, referencing Pratt’s semi-precious crystal pendant business.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Mail-in ballot counts shifted the race outcome.
Source: MEGA

Mail-in ballot counts shifted the race outcome.

Pratt had briefly appeared to be in position for the runoff because in-person votes were counted first. But California relies heavily on mail-in voting, and ballots postmarked by Election Day can still be counted if they arrive within a week. As more of those ballots came in, Raman overtook him.

“Most people in L.A. vote by mail. It’s what we do,” Kimmel said. “And a lot of us waited until the last minute to send in our ballots because we’re trying to figure out which candidate disappointed us the least.”

The Fraud Claim Gets a Late-Night Fact Check

Image of Trump claimed the California election was rigged.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed the California election was rigged.

Trump responded to the shifting count by posting “Rigged Elections!” and accusing “Dumocrats” of trying to steal races in California.

Kimmel lingered on the spelling before taking apart the argument.

“Alright, let me get this straight… the Dumocrats rigged the election, and they rigged it by having Republicans take the lead at first?” he said. “I mean, for a bunch of Dumocrats they sure are smart about stealing every election.”

For Pratt, the campaign ended as an unlikely but very L.A. spectacle: reality TV fame, crystals, and one final late-night roast.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.