Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Spencer Pratt’s L.A. Mayor Loss as MAGA Claims Fraud

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Spencer Pratt’s mayoral campaign did not make it to the runoff, but it did make it to late night. After The Hills alum and Trump-backed candidate slipped into third place in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, Jimmy Kimmel used the result to mock both Pratt’s political pivot and the conservative claims of election fraud that followed.

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Reality TV Meets City Hall

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt fell short of reaching the runoff election.

Pratt, 42, ran as an Independent in the crowded race, leaning heavily on online ads, high-profile interviews and frustration over the city’s response to the 2025 Palisades fire, which destroyed his family’s home. He campaigned on public safety, fire recovery and homelessness, including a proposal to move all of L.A.’s homeless people to Seattle. Trump praised Pratt as “a big MAGA person,” but Pratt tried to keep some distance from national politics. It was not enough. Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and progressive Democrat Nithya Raman advanced to the November runoff after Raman moved ahead of Pratt as mail-in ballots were counted.

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Jimmy Kimmel Finds the Punchline

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel turned the loss into a late-night punchline.

“L.A. City Council Member Nithya Raman moved ahead of Spencer Pratt,” Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “and is now the likely candidate to face Karen Bass, the incumbent, in the November runoff.” Then came the obvious joke: “I guess those crystals didn’t work after all!” Kimmel said, referencing Pratt’s semi-precious crystal pendant business.

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Source: MEGA Mail-in ballot counts shifted the race outcome.

Pratt had briefly appeared to be in position for the runoff because in-person votes were counted first. But California relies heavily on mail-in voting, and ballots postmarked by Election Day can still be counted if they arrive within a week. As more of those ballots came in, Raman overtook him. “Most people in L.A. vote by mail. It’s what we do,” Kimmel said. “And a lot of us waited until the last minute to send in our ballots because we’re trying to figure out which candidate disappointed us the least.”

The Fraud Claim Gets a Late-Night Fact Check

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed the California election was rigged.