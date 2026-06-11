Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Spencer Pratt’s L.A. Mayor Loss as MAGA Claims Fraud
June 11 2026, Published 9:29 a.m. ET
Spencer Pratt’s mayoral campaign did not make it to the runoff, but it did make it to late night.
After The Hills alum and Trump-backed candidate slipped into third place in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, Jimmy Kimmel used the result to mock both Pratt’s political pivot and the conservative claims of election fraud that followed.
Reality TV Meets City Hall
Pratt, 42, ran as an Independent in the crowded race, leaning heavily on online ads, high-profile interviews and frustration over the city’s response to the 2025 Palisades fire, which destroyed his family’s home. He campaigned on public safety, fire recovery and homelessness, including a proposal to move all of L.A.’s homeless people to Seattle.
Trump praised Pratt as “a big MAGA person,” but Pratt tried to keep some distance from national politics.
It was not enough. Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and progressive Democrat Nithya Raman advanced to the November runoff after Raman moved ahead of Pratt as mail-in ballots were counted.
Jimmy Kimmel Finds the Punchline
“L.A. City Council Member Nithya Raman moved ahead of Spencer Pratt,” Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “and is now the likely candidate to face Karen Bass, the incumbent, in the November runoff.”
Then came the obvious joke:
“I guess those crystals didn’t work after all!” Kimmel said, referencing Pratt’s semi-precious crystal pendant business.
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- Donald Trump Claims It's 'Not Possible' Spencer Pratt Moved to Third Place Amid 'Rigged' Mayoral Los Angeles Elections
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Pratt had briefly appeared to be in position for the runoff because in-person votes were counted first. But California relies heavily on mail-in voting, and ballots postmarked by Election Day can still be counted if they arrive within a week. As more of those ballots came in, Raman overtook him.
“Most people in L.A. vote by mail. It’s what we do,” Kimmel said. “And a lot of us waited until the last minute to send in our ballots because we’re trying to figure out which candidate disappointed us the least.”
The Fraud Claim Gets a Late-Night Fact Check
Trump responded to the shifting count by posting “Rigged Elections!” and accusing “Dumocrats” of trying to steal races in California.
Kimmel lingered on the spelling before taking apart the argument.
“Alright, let me get this straight… the Dumocrats rigged the election, and they rigged it by having Republicans take the lead at first?” he said. “I mean, for a bunch of Dumocrats they sure are smart about stealing every election.”
For Pratt, the campaign ended as an unlikely but very L.A. spectacle: reality TV fame, crystals, and one final late-night roast.