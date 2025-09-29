Annoyed Tim Allen Scolds Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View' After She Points Out That Her Lipstick Left a Mark on His Cheek: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Allen called out Whoopi Goldberg on the Monday, September 29, episode of The View. Nearly five minutes into the actor's conversation with the co-hosts, Goldberg noticed some discoloration on the right side of his face.

Whoopi Goldberg Realizes Her Lipstick Left a Mark on Tim Allen's Face

"I just realized. I was thinking what is that? It’s me," the Sister Act star told him as she pointed to her mouth. "You have a streak of lipstick on the side of your face." "What the — you just tell me that now?!" the Home Improvement alum replied with sass. "I didn't realize, if it was the jacket rubbing off on you..." Ana Navarro said as she took a tissue and wiped at his cheek.

Ana Navarro Helped Clean the Actor's Cheek

"Why didn’t you say something to me?!" Allen asked, to which Goldberg hit back, "I just did!" "Now [the interview is] half over though. All of America thinks I’ve got leprosy or something," he quipped, prompting the costars and live audience to laugh.

The Shifting Gears lead wasn't actually mad at Goldberg, as he was laughing while she cut to commercial. "I feel so bad!" she confessed as she signed off, also noting the times when his sitcom airs. "And I'll have my makeup done before that," the Toy Story star joked.

Before the incident, Allen discussed how Shifting Gears came to fruition, as he spilled, "I told ABC I wanted to do another [sitcom], if I did, it I would be about a single guy who lost his wife. I don’t like it but I find it interesting people that grieve over something but can get on with their lives." The father-of-two also raved over having some of his Home Improvement costars on the Season 2 premiere, nothing they're still a "family."

Tim Allen Was Inspired by Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika

