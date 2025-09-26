Tim Allen Says Erika Kirk Inspired Him to 'Forgive' His Dad's Killer After 60 Years: 'That Moment Deeply Affected Me'

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Allen 'Forgives' Drunk Driver Who Killed His Father

Source: MEGA Tim Allen was 11 years old when his father was killed by a drunk driver in 1964.

"When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: 'That man… that young man… I forgive him.' That moment deeply affected me," The Santa Clause actor declared. Tim said he's "struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my dad." "I will say those words now as I type: 'I forgive the man who killed my father,'" he continued. "Peace be with you all."

Erika Kirk Gives Emotional Speech at Husband Charlie's Memorial Service

Source: @TURNINGPOINTUSA/YOUTUBE Erika Kirk spoke at Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday, September 21.

Tim's social media statement comes less than one week after Erica emotionally took the stage to address a packed crowd of supporters who traveled near and far for Charlie's memorial service on Sunday, September 21. "That young man — I forgive him," Erika emotionally announced in reference to Charlie's alleged murderer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. Erika, who shares two young children with the right-wing political activist, continued: "The answer to hate is not hate. The answer, we know from the Gospel, is love. It’s always love."

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10.

Charlie's widow also addressed her husband's killer in an interview with The New York Times published the very same day. "I've had so many people ask, 'Do you feel anger toward this man? Like, do you want to seek the death penalty?' I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this," the 36-year-old confessed. She explained: "I do not want this man’s blood on my ledger. Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: ‘Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?"

Erika Kirk Recalls Seeing Husband Charlie's Body for First Time After Assassination

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika, married in 2021.