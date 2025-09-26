Tim Allen Says Erika Kirk Inspired Him to 'Forgive' His Dad's Killer After 60 Years: 'That Moment Deeply Affected Me'
Sept. 26 2025, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
Tim Allen was "deeply" moved by Erika Kirk's speech at her husband Charlie's memorial service.
The Home Improvement star took to X on Thursday, September 25, to reveal he was inspired by Erika declaring she "forgives" her spouse's assassin while speaking at State Farm Arena in Arizona last week in honor of Charlie — who was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10.
Tim, whose father was killed by a drunk driver when the comedian was 11 years old, said he was finally able to find the courage to forgive the individual who caused his dad's death in 1964.
Tim Allen 'Forgives' Drunk Driver Who Killed His Father
"When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: 'That man… that young man… I forgive him.' That moment deeply affected me," The Santa Clause actor declared.
Tim said he's "struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my dad."
"I will say those words now as I type: 'I forgive the man who killed my father,'" he continued. "Peace be with you all."
Erika Kirk Gives Emotional Speech at Husband Charlie's Memorial Service
Tim's social media statement comes less than one week after Erica emotionally took the stage to address a packed crowd of supporters who traveled near and far for Charlie's memorial service on Sunday, September 21.
"That young man — I forgive him," Erika emotionally announced in reference to Charlie's alleged murderer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.
Erika, who shares two young children with the right-wing political activist, continued: "The answer to hate is not hate. The answer, we know from the Gospel, is love. It’s always love."
Charlie's widow also addressed her husband's killer in an interview with The New York Times published the very same day.
"I've had so many people ask, 'Do you feel anger toward this man? Like, do you want to seek the death penalty?' I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this," the 36-year-old confessed.
She explained: "I do not want this man’s blood on my ledger. Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: ‘Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?"
Erika Kirk Recalls Seeing Husband Charlie's Body for First Time After Assassination
Erika and Charlie tied the knot in 2021 — four years before the conservative political commentator was shot dead in the neck at age 31.
Elsewhere during her speech, Erika recalled seeing Charlie's body for the first time after he was assassinated.
"On the afternoon of September 10, I arrived at a Utah hospital to do the unthinkable: To look directly at my husband's murdered body. I saw the wound that ended his life, I felt everything you would expect to feel. I felt shock, I felt horror and a level of heartache that I didn't even know existed," she expressed. "But there was something else, too. Even in death I could see the man that I love."