Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Look Loved Up as He's Seen Using a Cane in Europe: Photo
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill made fans swoon when he shared a photo of the country music power couple cuddled up together. However, some people were confused as to why the "Cowboy Lullaby" singer was seen using a cane.
McGraw, 58, and Hill, 57, were seen sitting together at an outdoor cafe in Denmark. The "Breathe" songstress lovingly rested her head on her husband's shoulder, while McGraw had his hands atop the medical device.
'Mother and Father'
"Hangin with my baby in Copenhagen to see @audreymcgraw on tour with the fabulous @brandicarlile," The Blindside star captioned the snapshot he posted via Instagram on Tuesday, July 1. The couple's youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, is also a singer who is opening for Brandi Carlisle.
"Mother and Father!!!! Come together for this joint slay!!!" the duo's eldest daughter, Gracie McGraw, cheered in the comments.
"You two are the greatest parents. Enjoy the moments of seeing your daughter on tour. Happy for you all!" one fan gushed, while a second user added, "Beautiful couple! Everyone deserves this type of love and friendship."
Country Cuties
Tim and Faith remain one of country's most beloved couples. The duo has been married since 1996 and will celebrate 29 years of marriage in October.
Not only have the pair shared numerous music collaborations over the years, the couple acted alongside each other as husband and wife James and Margaret Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's 1883, a Yellowstone prequel that premiered on Paramount+ in December 2021.
Tim told a news outlet in October 2024, "We’d probably love to," when it comes to acting together again. "But you know, it’s all based on material. If something comes along that’s fantastic and falls at a time that we could do it, I’m sure we’d love to do that."
Why Is Tim McGraw Using a Cane?
While most fans swooned over seeing Tim and Faith looking so cozy on their date, some were confused by why he had a cane. One person asked, "Beautiful photo. Why do you have a cane? Are you ok?"
Tim recently underwent back surgery, which was revealed when he was forced to pull out of a performance at the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Last Cowboy Standing event in Fort Collins, Colo., on July 21.
PBR CEO Sean Gleason noted in an Instagram post on June 23 that "Cross Canadian Ragweed will step in for Tim McGraw as he recovers from back surgery.”
He added, "We’re sending our very best to Tim for a quick recovery and hope to see him at a future PBR event."
Tim McGraw Has Undergone Multiple Surgeries
In addition to his recent back surgery, Tim has undergone a number of other medical procedures over the years. He gave fans a health update during an appearance on Tracy Lawrence's "TL's Road House" podcast on May 21.
"I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, all the things that are going on, there were times this year that I thought this might be it," he revealed. "This might be time to hang it up."
"Everything has to be very intentional. Everything that I do has to be very methodical," he said, explaining that he has to do cold plunges, infrared saunas and massages to avoid further injuries.