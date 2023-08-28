Time-Travel In Classic Style to 'The Mayfair Townhouse' London : Where Literary History Meets Modern Luxury

Behind every great hotel, stand a great hotel bar and in the case of The Mayfair Townhouse, their hotel bar is truly where class meets cool.

The appropriately named 'The Dandy Bar' , inspired by the dandies who once graced Mayfair, is a sophisticated enclave that has a theatrical charm to it as well as a visually chic aesthetic. From the elegantly uniformed bartenders who shake up delicious cocktails for you, through to the oppolant fixtures of the bar design, its the perfect enviroment to sip on one of their signature cocktails like the swanky Mr. Bosie or The Dandy – and soak up the best of The Mayfair Townhouse's vibrant atmosphere.