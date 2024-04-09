10 of Timothée Chalamet’s Best Roles: From Laurie in 'Little Women' to Willy Wonka in 'Wonka'

Timothée Chalamet plays the role of Elio Perlman in Call Me By Your Name. Based on André Aciman’s novel of the same name, the 17-year-old boy spends his summer with his family at their villa in Italy, where he meets Oliver (Armie Hammer), a doctoral student working as an intern for his father.

As they discover more about themselves, a romance soon blooms and takes them through the ups and downs of their relationship.