10 of Timothée Chalamet’s Best Roles: From Laurie in 'Little Women' to Willy Wonka in 'Wonka'
Elio Perlman in ‘Call Me By Your Name’
Timothée Chalamet plays the role of Elio Perlman in Call Me By Your Name. Based on André Aciman’s novel of the same name, the 17-year-old boy spends his summer with his family at their villa in Italy, where he meets Oliver (Armie Hammer), a doctoral student working as an intern for his father.
As they discover more about themselves, a romance soon blooms and takes them through the ups and downs of their relationship.
Jimmy in ‘Entergalactic’
Rapper Kid Cudi created Entergalactic to pay tribute to his late friend Virgil Abloh.
The Netflix animated film stars Chalamet as Jimmy, a friend of Scott Mescudi’s Jabari and a drug dealer. It also features the voices of Jessica Williams, Laura Harrier, Ty Dolla $ign, Christopher Abbott, Vanessa Hudgens and Keith David, to name a few.
Kyle Scheible in ‘Lady Bird’
Set in Sacramento, Calif., Lady Bird follows the journey of a senior high school student with the nickname “Lady Bird.” Amid her turbulent relationship with her mother, she tries to focus on her studies at a prestigious school after her father loses his job.
Chalamet plays Kyle Scheible in the Saoirse Ronan-led film. Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Beanie Feldstein and Louis Smith are among the cast members.
Laurie in ‘Little Women’
Chalamet and Ronan reunite in the 2019 Greta Gwewig-directed film Little Women. The movie, based on the novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, explores the lives of the March sisters as they face issues with family, love and career during the 19th century in Concord, Mass.
Lee in ‘Bones and All’
Bones and All shares the story of Chalamet and Taylor Russell’s characters, Lee and Maren Yearly, as cannibals who fall in love with each other while on a road trip across the U.S. But as their past haunts them, their relationship starts crumbling and raises questions about whether they can survive the issues surrounding them.
- Kylie Jenner Flaunts Fit Physique While on Lavish Vacation With Sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian Amid Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors: Photos
- Kylie Jenner Gets Dolled Up as She Puts Her Extensions Back in Amid Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors: Photos
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Have 'Drifted Apart' Due to Their Busy Schedules: 'They Still Care About Each Other'
Nicolas ‘Nic’ Sheff in ‘Beautiful Boy’
Chalamet takes his fans on a roller-coaster of emotions in Felix van Groeningen’s biographical drama film Beautiful Boy, which explores a father and his addict son’s strained relationship as it gets tested by the latter’s drug addiction.
Jack Dylan Grazer, Kue Lawrence and Zachary Rifkin play the younger versions of Chalamet’s role, while Steve Carell stars as David Sheff.
Paul Atreides in the ‘Dune’ Franchise
Dune franchise has Chalamet on board as the main star, Paul Atreides — the only child of Duke Leto Atreides and Lady Jessica. The latest installment, Dune: Part Two, is about Paul Atreides’ reunion with Chani and the Fremen as he seeks revenge against those who have destroyed his family.
It also has Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh on board.
William Mitman in ‘Miss Stevens’
Rachel Stevens, a California high school English teacher, volunteers to accompany three students to a drama competition in the Julia Hart-directed film Miss Stevens. While having issues regarding her fling with a married teacher, the kids also have emotional dramas, which the teacher tries to resolve with her help.
Lily Rabe, Lili Reinhart, Anthony Quintal, Rob Huebel, Oscar Nunez, Tamir Yardenne and Grant Jordan are in the film.
Willy Wonka in ‘Wonka’
Following the success of the first two film adaptations, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Paul King-directed film Wonka introduces Chalamet as the titular character, Willy Wonka. The aspiring magician and chocolatier arrives in Europe to launch his chocolate store at the Galéries Gormet. But after an issue, he gets coerced to stay at Mrs. Scrubitt’s boarding house while dealing with his rival chocolatiers.
Young Tom in ‘Interstellar'
Chalamet stars as young Tom Cooper (Casey Affleck) in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. The film revolves around the Cooper family, who engages in farming on Earth. But after a tragedy starts making the planet uninhabitable, a physicist works to save humankind and find the next potential planet to become the new home for everyone.