Timothée Chalamet's Steamy Shirtless Photo Features Subtle Shout-Out to Girlfriend Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet turned up the heat with a rare shirtless snap, and eagle-eyed fans think the sultry shot was taken during a birthday getaway with Kylie Jenner.

“vintage,” Chalamet, 29, captioned a carousel of photos on Tuesday, July 15. While the photo dump featured various candid memories from over the years, one standout showed the Dune actor lounging shirtless on a yacht.