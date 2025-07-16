Timothée Chalamet's Steamy Shirtless Photo Features Subtle Shout-Out to Girlfriend Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet turned up the heat with a rare shirtless snap, and eagle-eyed fans think the sultry shot was taken during a birthday getaway with Kylie Jenner.
“vintage,” Chalamet, 29, captioned a carousel of photos on Tuesday, July 15. While the photo dump featured various candid memories from over the years, one standout showed the Dune actor lounging shirtless on a yacht.
Timothée Chalamet Shared a Steamy Shirtless Photo
Chalamet rocked a trendy denim-on-denim look, pairing an unbuttoned shirt with cargo shorts as he smoldered for the camera. In the background, fans spotted a stack of familiar blue-toned pillows, prompting speculation that the photo was snapped last year during Jenner’s 27th birthday trip to the Bahamas in August 2024.
Followers pointed out that the same pillows appeared in Jenner’s vacation carousel at the time, which she captioned, “mother storm.”
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Have Been Linked Since 2023
Around the same time as the 2024 trip, a source confirmed to a news outlet that Chalamet was by Jenner’s side during her birthday celebrations.
"It was a nice break for her. She's incredibly happy with him. She's never been in love like this before. He's great for her,” the insider explained. "Her family loves him. He's so discreet and always has her back. He's very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves."
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Largely Keep Their Relationship Out of the Spotlight
Chalamet and Jenner, 27, have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight since first being linked in spring 2023. While they've been seen on a handful of rare, public date nights — including the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the Oscars — the couple took a major step forward by making their red carpet debut at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards on May 7.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner May Be Headed Toward an Engagement
The romance only continues to heat up as sources told a news outlet that the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been dropping hints about being ready to be engaged.
“Friends say Kylie is very picky about what jewelry she likes, so as much as she loves the idea of Timothée [choosing] her ring, the truth is she would rather have some input,” the insider explained in May. “Kylie has a vision for everything … and has gone so far as to show Timothée photos of the [ring] styles she likes.”