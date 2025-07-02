or
Getting Serious! Kylie Jenner Follows Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on Instagram After 2 Years of Dating

The two seem to be getting serious!

July 2 2025, Published 7:16 a.m. ET

It looks like Kylie Jenner is making things Instagram official.

The beauty mogul just hit “follow” on boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s account — two years after they started dating. Fans noticed the move on Tuesday, July 1, when the Kylie Cosmetics founder quietly followed the actor’s verified profile @tchalamet, which brings her total following count to just 119.

Chalamet, however, still isn’t following anyone — including his girlfriend.

Kylie Jenner just followed Timothée Chalamet on Instagram.

The couple has slowly been stepping into the public eye.

Back in May, the duo shared a sweet kiss courtside at the New York Knicks playoff game against the Indiana Pacers, as OK! reported. Chalamet, 29, repped Knicks colors in a varsity jacket, while Jenner, 27, kept it chill in a white crop top and blue baseball cap.

The couple started dating in 2023.

That same month, they made their red carpet debut at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy, where Chalamet was honored with the David for Cinematic Excellence.

Jenner stunned in a sleek black gown with her hair slicked back, while the actor kept it classic in an all-black suit.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the 'Wonka' actor made their red carpet debut in Italy this year.

Things might be heating up on the family front, too.

According to a source, the model's dad, Caitlyn Jenner, already gave Timothée the stamp of approval after they visited her Malibu home.

“Timothée is naturally very charming, it’s no surprise Caitlyn is raving about him,” the insider told an outlet. “She’s over the moon to be getting his time and attention. She’s taking it as a sign that Kylie is valuing her and making her a priority.”

Apparently, Caitlyn hasn’t stopped talking about the visit.

“She’s telling everyone that Kylie has finally met her match, that he’s everything a parent could want for their daughter,” the source added, saying Caitlyn found the actor “polite and well spoken.”

Caitlyn Jenner allegedly approves of Timothée Chalamet and is excited about their relationship.

As for Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner? She’s reportedly already plotting what could be a major Hollywood moment.

“Kris wants him to play by her rules,” an insider spilled to The U.S. Sun, suggesting an engagement might not be far off. “It’s a benefit to them as well as her.”

“She’s seeing a huge opportunity for a televised event, photos and video of the proposal, sponsors for the wedding and reception,” the source added.

