Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Make Their Red Carpet Debut After 2 Years of Dating: Photos
Red carpet official! Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet looked gorgeous when they made their debut at an event on Wednesday, May 7.
After two years of dating, the duo stunned as they posed for photographers at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy.
The pair, who were first linked in 2023, got close as they looked at the camera, and the actor even wrapped his arm around her!
The reality star 27, sported a black gown with her hair slicked back, while the young star, 29, sported an all-black ensemble.
Chalamet will receive the David for Cinematic Excellence honorary award at this year’s event.
Piera Detassis, who is the president and artistic director of the Academy of Italian Cinema, said the Dune star is “one of the most unpredictable and talented protagonists of international cinema today.”
Jenner was recently spotted at the Met Gala on Monday, May 5, but she didn't attend alongside her man. Instead, Chalamet seemed to be invested in watching a basketball game with his friends.
The lovebirds' recent appearance comes after a source said they are getting closer and closer.
"[Timothée] loves Kylie's kids, and they have gotten close," they dished. "He feels lucky to be able to share a bond with them and is also respectful of her co-parenting relationship with Travis [Scott]."
"Timothée wants a family of his own one day but isn't rushing anything," they added.
Though they haven't been together that long, it seems like an engagement could be in their future.
"Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that’s exactly what has happened and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together," another insider spilled to a news outlet.
"They’re not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it — it’s right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later," the source noted.
The pair have been seen a lot together as of late, including a recent sighting of them enjoying the L.A. Lakers game in California.