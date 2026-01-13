Timothy Busfield Turns Himself Into Cops as He Faces Child Sexual Abuse Charges, Declares 'I Didn't Do Anything to Those Little Boys'
Jan. 13 2026, Updated 3:12 p.m. ET
Timothy Busfield has surrendered to law enforcement in New Mexico after an arrest warrant was issued for the actor, alleging he participated in unlawful sexual conduct with children.
As OK! reported, the whereabouts of Busfield, 68, were previously unknown, leading the Albuquerque Police Department (ADP) to call on U.S. Marshals to help in their search for the West Wing alum.
Busfield has been accused and charged with molesting male child actors on the set of a television show he directed. The Emmy winner claims he's innocent.
'I'm Going to Be Exonerated'
Before turning himself in, Busfield filmed a video at his lawyer's office in Albuquerque denying the allegations.
"Hi everyone, it's Tim," he stared. "I'm sure most of you know that are watching this that I was ordered to come to Albuquerque. I'm here now. I gor the call Friday night. I had to get a lawyer. On Saturday I got in the car drove 2,000 miles..."
"I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies...and I did not do anything to those little boys," the actor declared. "And I'm going to fight 'em. I'm going to fight with a great team, and I'm going to be exonerated. I know I am, 'cause this is all so wrong."
'Hang in There'
"So hang in there, and hopefully I'm out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me. Thank you," he closed out the video.
The final sentiment almost seemed as if he was addressing his wife, Melissa Gilbert who has deactivated her Instagram account following disturbing child sexual abuse allegations against her husband.
The Little House on the Prairie actress' deleted page heavily featured the Field of Dreams actor.
Melissa Gilbert Was Aware of the Investigation in Novemeber 2025
An outlet reported that Gilbert, 61, was present during Busfield's phone interview with police amid the investigation into his alleged s-- abuse crimes.
In the arrest warrant, an officer stated that when he contacted Busfield in November 2025, the actor disclosed that Gilbert was listening to the conversation via speakerphone.
During the call, Busfield allegedly claimed that the young boys' parents were seeking revenge after they'd been replaced with a younger actor — though he admitted it was "highly likely" he had "physical contact" with the boys, including picking them up and tickling them.
The Abuse Investigation Began in November 2024
The warrant alleged that the twin child actors were subject to sexual abuse while filming the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady, with one of the minors alleging inappropriate touching started when he was just 7 years old.
The series ran from January 2022 until June 2025, and the investigation started in November 2024 after a physician at the University of New Mexico Hospital informed cops of the alleged sexual abuse.
When their mother asked the boys if anyone ever touched them in a way that made them uncomfortable, they allegedly responded, "You mean like Uncle Tim?"
Timothy Busfield Allegedly Touched a Child's P----
The boys' mother filed a police report in October 2025 and told Child Protective Services "her children both disclosed that there was sexual abuse by Timothy from around November 2022 to Spring 2024."
Per documents, the mother told police in September 2025 that one of the victims shared with his therapist he had been molested by Busfield.
The counselor diagnosed the child with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety after he revealed he was "having nightmares about the director touching him and waking up scared," alleging Busfield "had touched and rubbed his p---- 3 or 4 times and appeared to be ashamed."