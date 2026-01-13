BREAKING NEWS Timothy Busfield Turns Himself Into Cops as He Faces Child Sexual Abuse Charges, Declares 'I Didn't Do Anything to Those Little Boys' Source: mega The 'West Wing' alum has been accused of molesting two young boys. Allie Fasanella Jan. 13 2026, Updated 3:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Timothy Busfield has surrendered to law enforcement in New Mexico after an arrest warrant was issued for the actor, alleging he participated in unlawful sexual conduct with children. As OK! reported, the whereabouts of Busfield, 68, were previously unknown, leading the Albuquerque Police Department (ADP) to call on U.S. Marshals to help in their search for the West Wing alum. Busfield has been accused and charged with molesting male child actors on the set of a television show he directed. The Emmy winner claims he's innocent.

Article continues below advertisement

#EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Timothy Busfield surrenders to cops on child sex abuse charges.



Details: https://t.co/44s9A9XYPX pic.twitter.com/8fNldzwSe1 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 13, 2026 Source: @tmz/x Timothy Busfield insists he's innocent.

'I'm Going to Be Exonerated'

Source: mega The actor and director claims he's going to 'fight' and 'be exonerated.'

Before turning himself in, Busfield filmed a video at his lawyer's office in Albuquerque denying the allegations. "Hi everyone, it's Tim," he stared. "I'm sure most of you know that are watching this that I was ordered to come to Albuquerque. I'm here now. I gor the call Friday night. I had to get a lawyer. On Saturday I got in the car drove 2,000 miles..." "I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies...and I did not do anything to those little boys," the actor declared. "And I'm going to fight 'em. I'm going to fight with a great team, and I'm going to be exonerated. I know I am, 'cause this is all so wrong."

Article continues below advertisement

'Hang in There'

Source: mega 'Hopefully I'm out real soon,' he said.

"So hang in there, and hopefully I'm out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me. Thank you," he closed out the video. The final sentiment almost seemed as if he was addressing his wife, Melissa Gilbert who has deactivated her Instagram account following disturbing child sexual abuse allegations against her husband. The Little House on the Prairie actress' deleted page heavily featured the Field of Dreams actor.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Gilbert Was Aware of the Investigation in Novemeber 2025

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Melissa Gilbert listened in on a phone interview husband Timothy Busfield had with police.

An outlet reported that Gilbert, 61, was present during Busfield's phone interview with police amid the investigation into his alleged s-- abuse crimes. In the arrest warrant, an officer stated that when he contacted Busfield in November 2025, the actor disclosed that Gilbert was listening to the conversation via speakerphone. During the call, Busfield allegedly claimed that the young boys' parents were seeking revenge after they'd been replaced with a younger actor — though he admitted it was "highly likely" he had "physical contact" with the boys, including picking them up and tickling them.

Article continues below advertisement

The Abuse Investigation Began in November 2024

Source: mega The Emmy winner allegedly subjected the twin boys to inappropriate touching on the set of Fox's 'The Cleaning Lady.'

The warrant alleged that the twin child actors were subject to sexual abuse while filming the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady, with one of the minors alleging inappropriate touching started when he was just 7 years old. The series ran from January 2022 until June 2025, and the investigation started in November 2024 after a physician at the University of New Mexico Hospital informed cops of the alleged sexual abuse. When their mother asked the boys if anyone ever touched them in a way that made them uncomfortable, they allegedly responded, "You mean like Uncle Tim?"

Article continues below advertisement

Timothy Busfield Allegedly Touched a Child's P----

Source: mega Timothy Busfield allegedly touched at least one of the boys' p---- on multiple occasions.