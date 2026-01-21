or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Celeb Legal
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Timothy Busfield's Wife Melissa Gilbert Breaks Down in Court as Actor Is Released From Jail

photo of Timothy Busfield.
Source: kqre

Timothy Busfield's wife, Melissa Gilbert, broke down in court on January 20.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 20 2026, Published 8:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Timothy Busfield's wife, Melissa Gilbert, appeared visibly emotional when it was revealed the actor is being released from custody.

On Tuesday, January 20, a judge ruled the 68-year-old is free with conditions while he awaits trial as he faces charges of child s-- abuse.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Timothy Busfield?

image of Timothy Busfield was released from jail on January 20.
Source: kqre

Timothy Busfield was released from jail on January 20.

"Given the lack of a pattern involving children in this case, I think that can be remedied through different conditions of release," the judge began. "I don't find that there's been sufficient presentation that this defendant may commit new crimes if released pending trial. There's no evidence of a pattern of criminal conduct. There are no similar allegations involving children in his past. There's no evidence of non-compliance with prior court orders."

"Rather, this defendant self-surrendered and submitted himself to this court's jurisdiction, demonstrating compliance with the court order for his arrest," the judge continued. "I cannot find that the state has proven by clear and convincing evidence that there are no release conditions that would reasonably protect the safety of any younger person in the community."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Melissa Gilbert is married to Timothy Busfield.
Source: mega

Melissa Gilbert is married to Timothy Busfield.

Busfield was also ordered to appear for all future court dates and is "not allowed to possess any firearms or dangerous weapons, consume any alcohol or illegal drugs, have contact with the alleged victims or their families, discuss the case with any witnesses or have unsupervised contact with any minor children," People reported.

If Busfield does travel, he has to be under the supervision of Pretrial Services in New Mexico and must notify the court of his address.

MORE ON:
Celeb Legal

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Melissa Gilbert was visibly emotional in court.
Source: mega

Melissa Gilbert was visibly emotional in court.

When Gilbert heard the news, she was seen crying and whispering, "Thank you, God."

Gilbert's mom, who previously spoke about her support for her son-in-law, in addition to her son Michael Boxleitner and Busfield's civil lawyer, Larry Stein. Busfield's brother, Buck Busfield, was also present.

image of Melissa Gilbert wrote a letter to the judge about her husband.
Source: mega

Melissa Gilbert wrote a letter to the judge about her husband.

Melissa has been supportive of her husband over the last few weeks. As OK! previously reported, Timothy was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor (child under 13) and one count of child abuse on January 13.

The alleged incidents happened during the filming of the Fox TV drama The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when Timothy was directing an episode. The show ran on FOX from January 2022 to June 2025.

In a letter to the judge in his case, Melissa called the Hollywood star "my love, my rock, my partner in business and life," adding that she knows him "better and more intimately than anything in his life ever has."

"I am trying to tow a line between logic and all the feelings swirling through me. I began this letter with logic, but now the feelings have taken over. I can't help it," she wrote. "I only want this extraordinary man safe and whole. So, I will close by asking you to please, please, take care of my sweet husband. As he is my protector, I am his, but I cannot protect him now and I think that, more than anything else, is what is truly breaking my heart, I am relying on your to protect him for me."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.