Timothy Busfield's Wife Melissa Gilbert Breaks Down in Court as Actor Is Released From Jail

Timothy Busfield's wife, Melissa Gilbert, appeared visibly emotional when it was revealed the actor is being released from custody. On Tuesday, January 20, a judge ruled the 68-year-old is free with conditions while he awaits trial as he faces charges of child s-- abuse.

Melissa Gilbert cries as judge allows Timothy Busfield’s pre-trial release in child sex abuse case. pic.twitter.com/ApGhYCvQYg — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 21, 2026

What Happened to Timothy Busfield?

Source: kqre Timothy Busfield was released from jail on January 20.

"Given the lack of a pattern involving children in this case, I think that can be remedied through different conditions of release," the judge began. "I don't find that there's been sufficient presentation that this defendant may commit new crimes if released pending trial. There's no evidence of a pattern of criminal conduct. There are no similar allegations involving children in his past. There's no evidence of non-compliance with prior court orders." "Rather, this defendant self-surrendered and submitted himself to this court's jurisdiction, demonstrating compliance with the court order for his arrest," the judge continued. "I cannot find that the state has proven by clear and convincing evidence that there are no release conditions that would reasonably protect the safety of any younger person in the community."

Source: mega Melissa Gilbert is married to Timothy Busfield.

Busfield was also ordered to appear for all future court dates and is "not allowed to possess any firearms or dangerous weapons, consume any alcohol or illegal drugs, have contact with the alleged victims or their families, discuss the case with any witnesses or have unsupervised contact with any minor children," People reported. If Busfield does travel, he has to be under the supervision of Pretrial Services in New Mexico and must notify the court of his address.

Source: mega Melissa Gilbert was visibly emotional in court.

When Gilbert heard the news, she was seen crying and whispering, "Thank you, God." Gilbert's mom, who previously spoke about her support for her son-in-law, in addition to her son Michael Boxleitner and Busfield's civil lawyer, Larry Stein. Busfield's brother, Buck Busfield, was also present.

Source: mega Melissa Gilbert wrote a letter to the judge about her husband.